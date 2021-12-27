Bitcoin, 99% of the volume managed by whales and institutions

According to data from The Block, whales and institutional investors account for almost the entire volume of transactions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What happened

The on-chain analysis released Sunday by The Block revealed that 99.3% of the total volume of Bitcoin is managed by whales and institutional investors.

99% large transaction volume share – The percentage of #Bitcoin‘s total volume being managed by institutions and whales reached record levels of 99.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is up from 97.5% in the first quarter of the year and 58% the first quarter of 2017. pic.twitter.com/oVmnzE9AzP – IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) December 19, 2021

“The large volume of transactions serves as an indicator of the activity of institutional investors and ‘whales’,” The Block said in a tweet.

“The total volume transferred in transactions of more than $ 100,000 has increased fourfold, from an average of $ 450 billion a week in January to $ 1,900 billion in November.”

Another report from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment shows that in the last 10 weeks the number of Bitcoin addresses containing between 100 and 1,000 BTC has grown considerably.

 #Bitcoin‘s number of whale addresses holding 100 to 1,000 $ BTC has 193 more addresses in this prestigious club, compared to just 10 weeks ago. The number of whales in this tier has shown some strikingly impressive parallels to $ BTC price, historically. https://t.co/kFzKHVqWxq pic.twitter.com/ogN0WIz7Ut – Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 16, 2021

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

