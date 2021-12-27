News

Bitcoin, 99% of the volume managed by whales and institutions

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee25 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

According to data from The Block, whales and institutional investors account for almost the entire volume of transactions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What happened

The on-chain analysis released Sunday by The Block revealed that 99.3% of the total volume of Bitcoin is managed by whales and institutional investors.

“The large volume of transactions serves as an indicator of the activity of institutional investors and ‘whales’,” The Block said in a tweet.

“The total volume transferred in transactions of more than $ 100,000 has increased fourfold, from an average of $ 450 billion a week in January to $ 1,900 billion in November.”

Another report from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment shows that in the last 10 weeks the number of Bitcoin addresses containing between 100 and 1,000 BTC has grown considerably.

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

Also Read: Ray Delio Reveals: Ethereum and Bitcoin Better Than Cash

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee25 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Right not to get that me injected”

September 9, 2021

Over 50 haircuts trends for fall 2021, Monica Bellucci’s bob and long hair

August 31, 2021

The 10 cinecomics most faithful to the original comic

October 10, 2021

A herd of cows becomes unconscious due to Tom Cruise

September 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button