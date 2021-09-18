Bitcoin: a 6-figure price could become a reality

Bitcoin price analysis

Wednesday, Bitcoin rebounded from a session low of $ 47,250 to finish in green figures and up to 2.67%.

There is an emerging trend in Bitcoin which causes its daily candle to end near the session lows or highs.

Below is the 2W chart of Babenski and their interpretation of a ‘make it or die’ moment for operators.

It can be seen that BTC in the center of this long upward channel dating back to 2013 is almost dead.

It will be imperative for Bitcoin bullish traders to get to the right side of the equator by pushing the price to new all-time highs in the coming months if they are to see a new all-time high in 2021.

Historically, when the price of Bitcoin hit the middle of this range, there was a large upward or downward reaction.

If the Bears fail to push the price below $ 47,000 and back to the below $ 40,000 level, the chart above could play up and a 6-digit BTC price could become a reality.

Meanwhile, the Fear and Greed Index is at 75 and +2 from yesterday’s reading of 73.

Bitcoin’s 24-hour range is $ 47,250- $ 49,255 and the 7-day range is $ 44,213- $ 50,311. BTC’s 52-week range is $ 9,964- $ 64,374 and the 30-day average price is $ 43,889.

Loading... Advertisements

Bitcoin closed Wednesday’s daily candle for $ 48,989.

Ethereum price analysis

After a brief pullback, the Ethereum price it is still within its current range on the 1D chart, with zero technical damage in the past 48 hours.

The graph below from gveton shows the importance of the bulls holding the $ 3,008 level as support resistance should the bears push the price lower in the next few days.

Below $ 3k, the next significant support on the daily time scale for the bulls is $ 2.4k – if this price falls, a longer bearish trend becomes more likely.

Local overhead resistance for the bulls is $ 3,647, but if this price is breached, $ 4k Ether could be imminent again.

Ether’s 24-hour range is $ 3,080- $ 3,250 and the 7-day range is $ 2,983- $ 3,346. The 52-week range of ETH is $ 320 – $ 4,352. The 30-day average price of Ethereum is $ 2,936.

The close of Wednesday’s daily candle for ETH was $ 3,228 and finished [+1,73%] in green numbers.