Bitcoin a bit weak, the fault of those who bet on the downside?

Here we go again, are the shortists in action on the price of bitcoin and are they hoping that its price will collapse again?

No, maybe not this time. Although on the Chiacago Mercantile Exchange (CME) they are present 16 thousand short positions on bitcoin futures (data as of August 17 reported by Coindesk), of which 6 thousand contracts were purchased only from July 20 onwards. Significant date because it is the day on which the cryptocurrency market reached a period low and marked a trend reversal pointing upwards seen in August.

It should also be remembered that each contract bought at the CME represents 5 BTC, so if we do the math, 5 x 16 thousand = 80 thousand BTC (about 3.872 billion dollars) in short position.

But it is probably not a question of bearish bets against the rise in bitcoin prices, which could be there, perhaps it is instead carry trade or it could simply be a “logistical” purchase made by market makers.

Short position on Bitcoin and carry trade

Let’s start by saying that the carry trade is an investment technique used on international markets which consists in borrowing capital in one currency, and then investing such capital in financial instruments denominated in other currencies. The goal is to obtain a higher return than the cost of the loan. The profit derives from the difference between the return on the investment and the cost of the loan.

Here, some investors may be engaged in a carry trade with bitcoin. And this explains why many more short Bitcoin futures contracts have been opened.

In practice, these investors, often leveraged funds (hedge funds) have bought bitcoin in the spot market against a short position in the futures market.

The goal is precisely to make money from the difference between the futures price and the spot prices, by selling the quarterly futures contract on the CME and buying cryptocurrency in the spot market, betting that prices eventually converge.

However, this difference, which is known as the premium, tapers off as the futures contract expires. By using the carry trade technique, however, the investor is able to pocket an almost risk-free return.

If this is the case, then it would not be a true bearish bet on bitcoin rather than an investment activity to earn from the difference.

The premium, however, notes Coindesk, is only 3% on the CME compared to other platforms that also allow bitcoin futures contracts (Binance, FTX, OKEx). On other trading platforms the premium is between 8.5% and 10%.

Market makers

Another justification for an increase in the number of short positions on bitcoin futures could come from market makers, that is the same cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

These must guarantee their customers sufficient cryptocurrency reserves to make purchases and sales on their platform. And since trading volumes have increased in recent weeks, market makers also buy short positions to guarantee sellers hedging on the crypto exchange.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

