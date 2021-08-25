Bitcoin a bit weak, the fault of those who bet on the downside?

It should also be remembered that each contract bought at the CME represents 5 BTC, so if we do the math, 5 x 16 thousand = 80 thousand BTC (about 3.872 billion dollars) in short position.

But it is probably not a question of bearish bets against the rise in bitcoin prices, which could be there, perhaps it is instead carry trade or it could simply be a “logistical” purchase made by market makers.

Short position on Bitcoin and carry trade

Let’s start by saying that the carry trade is an investment technique used on international markets which consists in borrowing capital in one currency, and then investing such capital in financial instruments denominated in other currencies. The goal is to obtain a higher return than the cost of the loan. The profit derives from the difference between the return on the investment and the cost of the loan.

Here, some investors may be engaged in a carry trade with bitcoin. And this explains why many more short Bitcoin futures contracts have been opened.

In practice these investors, often leveraged funds (hedge funds) have bought bitcoin in the spot market against a short position in the futures market.

The goal is precisely to make money from the difference between the futures price and the spot prices, by selling the quarterly futures contract on the CME and buying cryptocurrency in the spot market, betting that prices eventually converge.

However, this difference, which is known as the premium, tapers off as the expiration of the futures contract approaches. By using the carry trade technique, however, the investor is able to pocket an almost risk-free return.

If this is the case, then it would not be a true bearish bet on bitcoin rather than an investment activity to earn from the difference.

The premium, however, notes Coindesk, is only 3% on the CME compared to other platforms that also allow bitcoin futures contracts (Binance, FTX, OKEx). On other trading platforms the premium is between 8.5% and 10%.