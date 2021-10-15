News

Bitcoin a breath away from $ 60,000, close to the first OK ETF in the US

The race of the Bitcoin, which updates the highs of the last six months to a whisker of 60,000 dollars. After the endorsement of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the optimism of traders on the upcoming launch of an exchange-traded fund based on cryptocurrency futures contracts is fueling the new rises.
According to Bloomberg News, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Sec) of the United States would in fact be ready to approve the beginning of the negotiations of the first Bitcoin futures etf already next week.

Rumors that pushed the major cryptocurrency up to $ 59,664, the highest level since mid-April. The value of the digital currency has doubled this year and is close to an April record of $ 64,895.

Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at Asia-based cryptocurrency exchange Aax, said bitcoin’s spike above $ 59,000 is not arbitrary and that long-term investors have been building it up for a while. ‘.

Bullish Bitcoin analysts

Between flare-ups to the upside, and subsequent profit-taking, Bitcoin is therefore approaching the spsychological oglia of 60 thousand dollars. A ceiling that, according to some, will be largely exceeded by the end of the year, when a further rebound to $ 70,000 is expected.
He is convinced of it Armando Aguilar, digital asset strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors, according to which the digital currency could soon reach a new record thanks to a mix of positive news including growing interest in the digital currency of institutional investors, but also the optimism on the approval by the SEC of the first ETF with direct exposure to the bitcoin.

The expert also cites in support of his thesis a recent increase in the volume of bitcoin transactions, mainly those with sizes greater than $ 10 million.
“During its previous run to all-time highs, Bitcoin benefited from a similar increase in larger transactions, likely attributable to purchases by institutional investors and traders entering long positions”Aguilar told the financial site MarketWatch.

Most analysts expect an all-time high in November, with a rally that could continue until January, February “he echoed Rosh Singh, CEO of the Quadency cryptocurrency trading platform.

A bullish view on Bitcoin has finally also come from Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst, UK & EMEA, OANDA:We have seen that it starts to lose momentum as it approaches $ 60,000, which is the next psychological barrier to the upside. But in the long run, there appears to be a lot of support behind the bitcoin rally that could point to new all-time highs in the not too distant future “.

