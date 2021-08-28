Bitcoin: a country is preparing for a very risky turn!

From 7 September in El Salvador, the current currency, together with the US dollar, will be Bitcoin. In the meantime, 200 ATMs have already been installed. From 7 September, the law will come into force according to which there will be two official currencies in El Salvador: dollars and bitcoin.

In just under two weeks El Salvador will become the first country to adopt bitcoin as its national currency, assuming all the risks involved.

Around the country, 200 ATMs have already been installed that will allow citizens to convert dollars into bitcoins. From 7 September, the law will come into force according to which there will be two official currencies in El Salvador: dollars and bitcoin.

El Salvador: the first country in the world to have made bitcoin a legal tender

Already last June, El Salvador announced that it would grant the status of legal tender to bitcoin , with the primary goal of helping Salvadorans living abroad to send remittances home cheaper and more easily. In fact, foreign remittances are worth more than 26% of the country’s GDP.

Now, the Salvadoran government is preparing to take it one step further with the installation of hundreds of new bitcoin ATMs all over the country.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said customers will be able to convert their bitcoin holdings into US dollars as soon as the cryptocurrency officially becomes the country’s legal tender.

200 Bitcoin ATMs have been installed in El Salvador

In an effort to make everything easier they have been installed 200 bitcoin ATMs and 50 branches open that accept exchanges between fiat and cryptocurrencies.

The new bitcoin ATMs will be able to accept withdrawals and deposits 24/7, and customers will not be charged transaction fees.

The broad acceptance of bitcoin will also allow Salvadorans to send remittances to their families from abroad, bypassing the colossal fees typically associated with financial services firms like Western Union. And this was the main objective of the government.

President Bukele strongly defends the choice to use Bitcoin

According to some economists, this choice risks completely destroying the country’s already precarious economy, but the president defends his choice with the sword.

“Adopting bitcoin as legal tender puts us on a roller coaster,” says Carlos Acevedo, an economist who was governor of El Salvador’s central bank from 2009 to 2013.

President Nayib Bukele, on the other hand, is convinced of the goodness of this choice and affirmed that adopting bitcoin will help attract foreign investment, will serve to promote ever cheaper financial services and reduce the cost of sending and receiving remittances, which peaked at nearly $ 6 billion last year.

The main objective of the young president is to attract foreign investors who can carry out projects to use thegeothermal energy from volcanoes to provide the large amounts of electricity needed to create cryptocurrencies.

The idea is to build a mining center around a volcano to exploit all the necessary geothermal energy.

“It will bring financial inclusion, investment, tourism, innovation and economic development for our country,” Bukele said in a tweet just before the vote in Congress..

In the country, the government has also decided to grant citizenship to foreigners who will prove they have invested in at least three bitcoins.

According to Salvadoran law, bitcoins will be used to make purchases of goods and services and also to pay taxes.

Bukele was able to get the law passed with the help of his allies in Congress.

What are the prospects for El Salvador after the adoption of bitcoin as a currency?

President Bukele announced his country would adopt cryptocurrency at a Bitcoin conference on Saturday.

The president believes this is a way to encourage foreign investment in El Salvador, stating that if only 1% of the world’s Bitcoin were invested in the country, “GDP would increase by 25%”.

El Salvador is a low-income country that relies on remittances from citizens abroad. It is hoped that the adoption of blockchain currency will facilitate and reduce the costs of such transfers. The country uses US dollars as its official currency.

The Bitcoin launch will be handled by the Strike mobile payments app, which recently debuted in El Salvador.

Bukele said the majority in the country have no traditional bank accounts and that the new law will allow people to create digital wallets online with just a smartphone.

However, Bitcoin’s value remains volatile and this inherent feature could make it unsuitable for use to pay for basic necessities such as food and rent. Bitcoin’s value has fallen by over $ 25,000 (€ 20,500) since hitting highs of nearly $ 65,000 earlier this year.

Only the temop will be able to say what consequences this innovative choice of El Salvador will have.