Bitcoin ($): a drop below $ 59,950 is dangerous

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP

The WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP is a physically hedged Exchange Traded Product that allows investors to expose themselves to fluctuations in Bitcoin prices, without the need to hold them directly, hold private access keys, or interact with the blockchain or digital currency infrastructure. . To ensure the highest degree of security, WisdomTree employs institutional-grade digital currency depositories that use highly secure cold storage solutions. Coinbase is the custodian of the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP. The base currency is the US dollar, which implies the assumption of the euro-US dollar exchange rate risk.

WisdomTree Ethereum ETP

The WisdomTree Ethereum is a physically hedged Exchange Traded Product, designed to offer shareholders a simple, secure and cost-effective solution to expose themselves to the price of Ether without the need to hold them directly, hold private access keys or interact with the blockchain or l digital currency infrastructure. To ensure the highest degree of security, WisdomTree employs institutional-grade digital currency depositories, which use highly secure cold storage solutions, such as Coinbase and Swissquote Bank. The base currency is the US dollar, which implies the assumption of the euro US dollar exchange rate risk.

