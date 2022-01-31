Bitcoin, a “giant upside” is on the way, according to Bukele From Investing.com



By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – The digital asset is trading under $ 38,000 but for El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, one of the most fervent followers of cryptocurrency to the chagrin of the IMF, the digital asset will regain its former strength thanks to one of the advantages more often mentioned, the limited quantity.

Recalling that in the world there will be no more than 21 million Bitcoins issued, in a tweet Bukele pointed out that there are currently 50 million millionaires in the world, and imagined a scenario in which each of them decides to buy at least one.

The president of the Salvadoran state stressed that “it is impossible since there will never be enough Bitcoin for even half of these”, arguing that “a giant price increase is only a matter of time”.

This "voluntary" limit of Bitcoin is an advantage over fiat currencies which can lose value when central banks "print money" as part of ultra-loose monetary policies.

However, expectations of a tightening of monetary policies, especially from the Fed, have been the main factor behind the decline in digital assets in recent weeks, strengthening the direct correlation with equity and risk assets.

Against this backdrop, investors will be keeping an eye on the ECB and Bank of England monetary policy meeting this week on Thursday, while the US NFP employment report to be released on Friday could, if the numbers are above expectations, reinforce the idea of ​​a 50 basis point hike in the next Fed meeting on March 15/16.