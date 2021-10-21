Bitcoin, a new all-time high close to $ 67,000: it even exceeds the Swiss Franc by market capitalization

Bitcoin, the most famous, discussed, loved and hated cryptocurrency, reached a new all-time high yesterday afternoon. Referring to the quotations of Coimarketcap, which aggregates a weighted average of the quotations of cryptocurrency exchanges, BTC reached $ 69,909.15 reaching a market capitalization of 1263 billion dollars exceeding, for a few moments, the market capitalization of a currency such as the Swiss Franc.

The main reason why Bitcoin has seen its prices push to a new high in recent days is the start, on October 19, of trading on the US markets of the EFT (Exchange Traded Fund, a passive mutual investment fund). which can be traded on the stock exchange like a normal stock) Bitcoin Strategy by ProShares, which replicates Bitcoin futures.

Bitcoin had surpassed the market cap of the Ruble last February, coinciding with the bullish push catalyzed by Tesla’s announcement of the acquisition of a value of 1.5 billion dollars in Bitcoin. And the next coin in focus is the Brazilian Real, which has a capitalization of over 1500 billion dollars: BTC will need a price close to 80 thousand dollars.

In this field, given the particular volatility that characterizes cryptocurrencies, it is difficult to make predictions. However, the main analysts in the sector believe that Bitcoin can easily exceed a price of 100,000 dollars by the end of the year and among them the famous (or infamous, depending on your point of view) PlanB claims that BTC can go even further by arriving not too far. from 300 thousand dollars. At that point, the market capitalization would be over $ 5,400 billion, putting behind, and even with a fair distance, the GBP.