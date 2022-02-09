Bitcoin, a new bloodbath. But El Salvador continues to buy BTC

El Salvadorthe Central American country known for embracing Bitcoinas a legally recognized currency parallel to the US dollar, it has decided to buy another 410 Bitcoins to be added to its reserves after the cryptocurrency has been the protagonist of a drop in its value below $ 37,000 (and at the time of writing BTC is gravitating around $ 35,000), a price area never touched by July last year.

The Central American country adopted Bitcoin on 7 September 2021: President Nayib Bukele, a strong supporter of cryptocurrency, sees in Bitcoin the possibility of overcoming the serious inflation in the country. In recent months, El Salvador has accumulated a total of 1801 BTC, purchased on various occasions and always when the market has seen price drops.







Nope, I was wrong, didnt miss it. El Salvador just bought 410 #bitcoinfor only 15 million dollars 🥳 Some guys are selling really cheap 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/vEUEzp5UdU Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 21, 2022



The latest purchase of 410 BTC made in the past few days for an equivalent value of 15 million dollars, with an average price of $ 36,585. Bitcoin recorded its all-time high of almost $ 69,000 at the beginning of November, and then took a decisive downward direction losing 50% of its value to this day.

In any case, the vision for the cryptocurrency market remains positive. Crypto.com, one of the best known foreign exchange services, claims the market will see it participation of one billion users by the end of 2022also due to the fact that various developing nations will follow El Salvador’s example by allowing the use of Bitcoin in the real economy.