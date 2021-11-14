Bitcoin, a new scam involving cryptocurrency arrives

With the value of Bitcoin which is starting to grow again in a very interesting way, phishing emails are back too. Scammers always want to outwit poor users by promising millionaire earnings with very little effort.

The messages of phishing emails change but their purpose does not. In the body of scam emails we always read of mysterious winnings or credits pending on the account. The platform on duty is waiting for the user’s access to unblock the situation and continue with the blocked payment.

However, in order to resolve the situation, the user is always required to create an account. Among the various information to be provided, you need to indicate your bank details, sensitive data such as passwords and maybe even your credit card number.

Bitcoins are rising again and phishing emails are increasing dramatically

All this information they will not be used to receive the fake Bitcoins, but they will be used by scammers to empty the real checking account of the unfortunate. Below is the text of the email received from one of our readers:

“BTC4FG5D transaction

BITCOIN just sent you 0.3012 BTC equal to $ 13,621.00.

The transferred currency is immediately available in your account

Confirm NOW!“

We have removed all links for safety but the structure of the text has not been changed. Phishing users are encouraged to visit the platform to receive the prize by creating a new account.

However, there is no winning and email is the most classic of scams. If you receive this message, or a similar one, you can delete it immediately without opening any link to avoid problems.