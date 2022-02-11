Bitcoin: a revolutionary proposal from Tennessee

The Bitcoin it is gaining increasing recognition from institutions. From Tennessee a revolutionary proposal arrives, to allow all the representative bodies – from the state parliament to the smallest county – to invest in cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

The proposal that comes from Tennessee is very similar to what has already been seen in the state of El Salvador last September.

In the law proposal there is talk of expanding the category of assets on which they could invest public authoritieslike those of state level but also smaller ones, such as the counties. In practice, Bitcoin would become a having currency legal tender.

More precisely, however, it would be a question of expanding the capital investments of the state and local authorities. But not to make Bitcoin legal tender. Besides, the law has yet to be approved.

Tennessee wants to allow institutions to invest in cryptocurrencies

However, it must be said that the United States is acting in no particular order regarding cryptocurrencies. There SEC yes you are opening more and more to digital assets, an inevitable fact because investor demand is like a river in flood and erecting a dam is now almost impossible.

Tennessee’s proposal of implement standards and frameworks would make it the most attractive place for i business that revolve around the world of Bitcoin and also other cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, with a stagnant economy, every state is looking for alternative solutions. A bit like the world of football that is finding the money to get out of the crisis in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin at the center of the Mid-term elections

THE American politicians they are also making it an important battleground for the electoral campaign. In fact, there are several candidates, governors and senators who aim at prove to be favorable to Bitcoin and the Crypto world. From Suarez the mayor of You love me passing through DeSantisgovernor of the Floridawithout forgetting the senatorsi Ted Cruz and Cynthia Lummis.

In short, Bitcoin risks becoming the true fulcrum of upcoming election campaign for the mid-term elections. Let’s remember instead how Trumpwho always dreams of the big comeback, often has thundered against cryptocurrencies.

The fact that the Fed is throwing bad news for the economy based on fiat currencies. It is therefore clear that digital assets can become an important alternative to traditional economies.

