Bitcoin, a symbiosis between energy and money to be better understood

Bitcoin, energy, value.

They are the three terms of a relationship of symbiosis which makes them inseparable from each other and which we will have to strive for better understand if you don’t want to take a great blunder both on the energy issue and on the monetary one, of which bitcoin is a synthesis.

The energy required from bitcoin increases as the number of “miners” who try to create a new block of transactions to add to the blockchain, which is a digital ledger, public, transparent, available for everyone to consult at any time and resistant to tampering.

Of all the miners who try to create a new block every 10 minutes or so, only one succeeds at every turn.

The new bitcoins that are created as each new block is added represent the compensation that miners receive for theirs notary service certification and lengthening of the chain by creating new blocks of transactions, and by their expenditure of energy and computing power, which function as a energy wall to protect the blockchain from possible manipulation attempts.

Data from the University of Cambridge

Let’s start with the latest data on the electricity consumption of bitcoins, published by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF) of the University of Cambridge in its Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI), to try to clarify once again the energy intensity of the main cryptocurrency ever created.

Bitcoin currently absorbs 15.84 GW of power with an annual consumption of 138.86 TWh, according to the estimates of the CCAF. This average estimate is between two theoretical values, minimum and maximum, which are a base threshold of 5.94 GW and 52.03 TWh and a maximum ceiling of 39.77 GW and 348.66 TWh.

China and the rest of the world

Another salient data released by the CCAF is the share of bitcoin “mining” activities and, therefore, of energy used by its “miners” in various countries.

Until last May-June, the China it was the country where the largest share of activities related to the so-called “mining” of bitcoin was recorded, with shares of 30-40% about and even greater in the previous months, fueled above all by the coal in the dry season and fromhydroelectric in the rainy season.

Then, China decided to to ban cryptocurrency mining activities. The reasons for that decision had to do with the Chinese government’s willingness to maintain a tighter control on money and credit, to promote and protect the short-term creation of a digital currency of your central bank and alleviate at least in part the ccharged on its own electricity grid, recently characterized by service interruptions due to the strong economic recovery.

The Chinese government’s ban on mining has done pretty much disappear from radar activities in the country, so much so that for the CCAF officially the Chinese share is now equal to 0%.

In fact, industry sources indicate that activities in China have not been completely shut down, but are happening now in a manner underground. It is impossible to quantify China’s current share of mining, but it could still be 10% and up to around 20%. What is certain is that the Chinese ban resulted in the migration of a lot of computing capacity of the chips used in the creation of bitcoins to other countries, especially the United States and the Kazakhstan.

Until a few weeks ago, with data updated to August, the US hosted the 35.4% of mining activities, followed by Kazakhstan (18.1%), Russia (11.2%) e Canada (9.55%). Italy, which we will discuss in more detail in a future article, represented only it 0.05% activities.

In fact, even this ranking may have suffered some jolt, at least temporary.

Bitcoin in Kazakhstan

After Kazakhstan in early January was swept by a series of street protests linked to the rise in fuel prices, the government responded with one harsh repression, also blocking internet access. Unable to connect to the network, many miners have stopped working.

There correlation which has been proposed by some among the electricity consumption of bitcoin, the energy price increases and therefore the street riots with the subsequent repression of the Kazakh government appears rather spurious.

It is certain that bitcoin consumes energy and that the migration of many “miners” from China to Kazakhstan has increased the demand for electricity in the former Soviet country. But street protests have a lot more to do with the elimination of state subsidies to fossil fuels that almost everyone in the world is clamoring to allow the energy transition towards renewables. And that in the short term, if badly managed, often in the past and at all latitudes it has triggered protests and riots.

In Kazakhstan, protests began in the western city of Zhanaozen over a leap in price of LPG, used as a cheaper alternative to gasoline. But as is often the case, the demonstrations soon drew on deeper feelings, like the exasperation against the corruption, inequalities, scarce political freedoms, etc.

To say that the events in Kazakhstan were caused by bitcoin seems to be shortsighted with respect to the great dynamics at stake.

In fact, in the months following the increase in miners from China in Kazakhstan, their consumption did not cause particular problems, which were not possibly linked to a eletricity grid notoriously antiquated And unreliable – another key issue to be resolved in the transition to renewables. And the Kazakh government saw miners as an interesting source of revenue, to be regulated on a list of authorized operators.

And now that, for the next six months, the Kazakh government has decided to re-enact subsidies and calm prices, the alleged energy issue linked to bitcoin seems to be back passed into the background.

In fact, most of the country’s bitcoin miners are now back onlineAlan Dorjiyev, of Kazakhstan’s National Blockchain and Data Center Association, which accounts for 80 percent of operators, told Reuters.

In the next article we will try to make comparisons to put bitcoin’s energy consumption into perspective.

