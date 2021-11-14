Bitcoin, a trial in the United States could uncover the identity of the creator of the cryptocurrency

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym behind which the still unknown creator of bitcoin is hiding could soon be revealed.

To solve the mystery about the inventor of the cryptocurrency, which in recent days has reached a price of 60 thousand dollars, could be the judges of a trial that is taking place in Florida.

The heirs of businessman David Kleiman have filed a lawsuit against what they claim was his former partner, David Kleiman, an Australian programmer living in London, over control of the assets of their partnership, a $ 64 billion treasure. (equal to one million bitcoins).

Since 2016, Wright has claimed to be the creator of the virtual currency, but his claim has been repeatedly denied by much of the Bitcoin community.

Kleiman’s family, on the other hand, claims that the two would have worked together in bitcoin mining – that is, the activity through which an Internet user provides a computer and electricity to mine cryptocurrencies, receiving compensation – and this would give her. the right to receive half of the sum.

Wright’s lawyers, however, deny this reconstruction, claiming that their client is the creator of the bitcoin and never involved Kleiman in the operations.

“We believe the court will be able to verify that there is nothing to attest to a partnership,” said Andres Rivero, Wright’s attorney, prominently.

