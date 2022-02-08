Bitcoin above 42,000 while Ethereum exceeds $ 3,000

Bitcoin and other major digital currencies rallied on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap grew 1.6% to $ 2 trillion.

Price trends of the main currencies Currency 24 hours 7 days Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 1.5% 11% $ 42,168.70 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 0.2% 16.3% $ 3,035.26 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 3.3% 9% $ 0.15

Coins in the highest rise in the last 24 hours (CoinGecko data) Cryptocurrency % Change in the last 24 hours (+/-) Price Shiba Inu (SHIB) + 22.1% 0.00003 dollars Axis Infinity (AXS) + 16.2% $ 68.21 Loopring (LRC) + 15.3% $ 1.11

Because it is important

The US dollar fell 1.8% last week, marking one of the largest percentage drops since November 2020, according to a Reuters report.

In a recent video, the cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett talked about the inverse relationship between the dollar index and Bitcoin.

“Whenever Bitcoin peaks at the end of each bullish cycle, the dollar has hit the bottom,” Bennett said.

Bennett tweeted on Friday that if the dollar index – a measure of the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies – closed the week below the previous week’s open at 95.63, “we would have an engulfing. weekly bearish “.

The dollar index rose 0.1% to 95.446 on Friday, Reuters reported.

Now that you know why the $ DXY matters for #crypto, here’s the latest… If the DXY closes this week below last week’s open at 95.63, we have a weekly bearish engulfing. The last time this occurred at a multi-year swing high was March 2020, when $ BTC started its 1,500% rally. https://t.co/36Jy6Zug5c pic.twitter.com/rDobpvGCSz – Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) February 3, 2022

The reason for the dollar index appreciation observed on Friday was the U.S. Non-Farm Payroll Report, which indicated 467,000 new jobs were created last month, according to Reuters.

Edward Moyasenior market analyst at OANDA, said the nonfarm payroll report was a “shock” that sent Treasury yields soar, due to rising expectations of more aggressive monetary tightening.

“Bitcoin may have a hard time breaking above the $ 40,000 level if Wall Street expects a half-point rate hike in March,” Moya wrote on Friday.

Notably, although the world’s leading cryptocurrency traded above the $ 40,000 mark on an intraday basis on Sunday, volumes remained low throughout the weekend.

The cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa tweeted that BTC is likely to hit a high below the middle of the $ 40,000 range.

$ BTC: Its highly likely that the lower high will come in; my guess is mid 40ks. A lot of confluence w. the 200D EMA / PoC on volume profile The key to me is where the low is set- if it’s a higher low or lower low, that’s the question. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/3aCHXmXruf – Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Ethereum broke the $ 3,000 mark again after two weeks of trading below that level; the amount of unique Ethereum addresses that have transacted also hit a bimonthly high, as seen on Twitter by the financial market data and content platform Santiment.