Bitcoin above 50 thousand dollars, a historic record for Cardano

August is about to end with a bang for the cryptocurrency market: if at the beginning of the month the Bitcoin had exceeded the 45 thousand dollars threshold, today it appears to have finally exceeded even 50 thousand dollars, while the rest of the main currencies similarly recorded an important growth, in particular Cardano.

Observing the data released by Coindesk, at the time of writing the article, the Bitcoin reached exactly $ 50,200.69, with an increase of about $ 1,006 in the last 24 hours and just under $ 5,000 compared to the last time we dealt with the situation in the crypto market. At this point, the question is one: will it return even above $ 55,000? Positive data is not lacking, but it is known that cryptocurrencies have an unpredictable trend.

Therefore, we immediately report the record data for Cardano, a cryptocurrency that has risen from 1.48 Dollars at the beginning of the month to the current 2.83 Dollars, a share that is the all-time high ever reached. In all, there is therefore a 1,465% growth for Cardano since its inception, while in the last 24 hours the increase is equal to 8.15%.

Ethereum instead denotes a lower growth, equal to 2.32% compared to yesterday, but in any case it went from 3,141.55 Dollars to 3,331.97 Dollars in a month. Excellent situation also for XRP or Ripple, which touched the value at the exchange rate of 1.28 dollars against 0.8188 dollars at the beginning of the month, for a growth of 2.91% in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, is the most popular cryptocurrency which recorded the lowest growth compared to yesterday, equal to 1.32%, for an exchange rate of 0.323615 Dollars; however, this is a significant increase compared to the 0.255242 Dollars at the beginning of the month. The positive trend is also maintained among the other minor cryptocurrencies, of which we report in particular the + 14.67% for Monero.

Still on the subject of cryptocurrencies, we recently saw how quantum computers could threaten the crypto world.