Bitcoin above 62K USD, Ethereum and Altcoin still up

The price of bitcoin has started a steady rise above the USD 60,000 zone. BTC it even broke through the USD 62,000 resistance to move further into a positive zone. Currently (04:27 UTC) bitcoin is gaining speed and could attempt a break above USD 62,500.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are showing positive signs. ETH it is trading above USD 3,800 and is facing resistance near USD 3,920. XRP is facing resistance near USD 1.12 and USD 1.15. ADA corrected down towards USD 2.15.

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a small downward correction, the bitcoin price found support near the USD 58,500 zone. BTC formed a base and started a new rise above the USD 60,000 resistance. The price remained attractive and was able to break out of the USD 62,000 resistance. It is now facing resistance near the USD 62,500 level. The next major resistance is near USD 63,500, above which the price could rise towards the USD 65,000 level.

On the downside, initial support is near USD 61,200. The next major support is near USD 60,500, below which the price may struggle to stay above USD 60,000.

The price of Ethereum

The Ethereum price managed to strengthen above the USD 3,800 resistance. ETH broke above the USD 3,850 level but failed to stay above USD 3,900. It appears to be facing resistance near the USD 3,920 level. Any further gains could set the pace for a move to the USD 4,000 level.

If there is a downward correction, the price could find support near the USD 3,800 level. The first key support is now forming near the USD 3,750 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) broke above the USD 2.15 level but failed to break out of the USD 2.20 resistance. The price is now consolidating above the USD 2.12 level. If it breaks up above USD 2.20, the price could accelerate higher. On the downside, the bulls may remain active near USD 2.05.

Litecoin (LTC) managed to break out of the USD 185 resistance zone. However, the bulls failed to strengthen above the USD 188 resistance zone. A sharp break above this zone could open the door to a bigger rise. The next stop for the bulls could be close to USD 200.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is consolidating above the USD 0.232 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 0.242 level. The main resistance is near USD 0.250. A sharp break above this level could set the pace for a larger rise. In this case, the price could go up to USD 0.300.

The price of XRP is consolidating below the USD 1.12 resistance level. The first key resistance is near USD 1.15. A clear break above the USD 1.15 level could push the price towards the USD 1.20 level. On the downside, the price may find support near the USD 1.05 level.

Other altcoin markets today

Some altcoins are showing positive signals, including STX, SHIB, ZEC, FTM, CELO, LEO, HNT, PERP, ONE and KCS. Of these, STX gained 30% and broke above the USD 2.75 level, before correcting downwards again.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is gaining ground above USD 62,000. If BTC exceeds USD 62,500, there could be a steady rise towards USD 63,500 or even USD 64,200.

