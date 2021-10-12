Bitcoin absolute record: $ 30 billion moved in a single day

Bitcoin is a much talked about currency and not a day goes by without it somehow making news.

After having received a certain openness and availability from both the Fed and the Sec, the climate around the cryptocurrency seems much more positive. If until yesterday the main monetary authorities of the United States seemed hostile to cryptocurrency, since they have expressed themselves in more possible terms, there is definitely a more serene climate around Bitcoin. There is no shortage of reasons for optimism on the technical analysis front. Many technical analysts even see $ 100,000 as a realistic target within a few months. There are even those who speak of the $ 200,000. The rises on this virtual currency definitely never end. The times of the Chinese Ban seem very distant, which at the beginning of this year had raised fears for the future of the most popular cryptocurrency.

There is palpable confidence

But today comes a new record. It is not a record in quotations, but it is perhaps an even more significant record. This is the amount of money that Bitcoin has managed to “move” in a single day. Well, the cryptocurrency has hit the absolute record by ben $ 30 billion worth of Bitcoin transferred in a single day. This is a record that is worth even more than a new price record. Because it means considerable confidence and a considerable availability of traders towards this increasingly widespread currency and increasingly considered, in a certain sense, a standard.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: A month ago Soros said that investing in China was a tragic mistake. Today it seems prophetic

These records certainly have the effect of increasing the climate of availability around this cryptocurrency and in fact many analysts underline how more and more institutional investors choose it.

Read also: Yesterday BofA said that the blockchain was the mother of all bubbles, today he appreciates it

Definitely a new success for this currency which, however, still awaits regulation.