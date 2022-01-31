Bitcoin according to three ECB officials will cost the company dearly

According to an analysis carried out by three members of the ECBthe end of Bitcoin it will cost dearly to the company that has not yet understood its real risks. Once again the European Central Bank does not fail to sow panic against cryptocurrencies spreading apocalyptic prophecies that should warn of a phantom crisis in the crypto sector.

Bitcoin is becoming normal: the number one danger for the ECB

In essence, the danger for the ECB is that “Bitcoin it is becoming a class pseudo-normal for everyone, without its risks being understood“. This is what three members of the ECB stated about the queen of crypto in the analysis “The Bitcoin Challenge: How to Tame a Digital Predator“. We are talking about:

Ulrich Bindseil, general manager of payment infrastructures at the ECB;

Patrick Papsdorf, Head of Payments at the ECB;

Jürgen Schaaf, senior management advisor for ECB and payment and market infrastructures.

Already from the title you can deduce the tones of this article which also promises one apocalyptic prediction like that prophesied by UBS for Bitcoin:

The longer the boom lasts, the higher the valuation Bitcoin reaches, and the higher its cost to society will ultimately be.

Authorities must be careful not to contribute to new Bitcoin investment flows that will increase its market capitalization and therefore the extent of its possible cumulative social cost.

According to these three ECB officials, Bitcoin it would be irrelevant how payment instrument just because of its extreme volatility in addition to the transactions that turn out to be slow and expensive. It is true that cryptocurrency has spread enormously especially in recent years, becoming a common worldwide phenomenon in the latter period, but there are still few sellers who have accepted it as a payment.

Nor is it convincing as a digital store of value

To this are added several other perplexities expressed by the three exponents. Bitcoin does not even convince them how reserve of digital value similar to gold or as a refuge frominflation. In addition, there is also the environmental and energy impact of its payment system and transactions. Here’s how they concluded the article: