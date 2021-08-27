News

Bitcoin adoption on the rise after the Taliban conquest By CoinTelegraph

Afghanistan: Bitcoin adoption on the rise after the Taliban conquest

Recently, the adoption of in Afghanistan has significantly increased following the economic turmoil caused by the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Afghanistan now ranks 20th out of a total of 154 nations in the Chainalysis 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Last year the country did not even make it into the rankings as the adoption rate was excessively low.

Ranking of crypto adoption in the world, Afghanistan in 20th position. Source: Chainalysis

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

