Bitcoin adoption on the rise after the Taliban conquest

Recently, the adoption of Bitcoin in Afghanistan has significantly increased following the economic turmoil caused by the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Afghanistan now ranks 20th out of a total of 154 nations in the Chainalysis 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Last year the country did not even make it into the rankings as the adoption rate was excessively low.

Ranking of crypto adoption in the world, Afghanistan in 20th position. Source: Chainalysis

The Chainalysis Index reveals that over the past twelve months global cryptocurrency adoption increased 880%, especially thanks to the strong interest in emerging economies:

“Our data shows that residents of more and more countries around the world are diving into cryptocurrencies. […] Many emerging markets are facing a significant devaluation of their currency, and this is driving residents to buy cryptocurrencies on peer-to-peer platforms in order to preserve their savings. Others in these areas use digital assets to carry out international transactions, both for individual remittances and for commercial use cases, such as buying goods to import and sell. “

The recent overthrow of the Afghan government by the Taliban caused the collapse of the national economy, due to the sudden closure of banks, cash shortages and the suspension of international money transfers by major remittance providers such as Western Union and MoneyGram.

The United States also froze about $ 9 billion in central bank reserves, while the devaluation of the Afghan currency saw the prices of basic goods and services rise. Economists have warned that the risk of hyperinflation in Afghanistan is now very high.

But Bitcoin, given his decentralized nature, represents an attractive option for Afghan citizens who wish to keep their savings or transfer funds overseas. Some cryptocurrency advocates in the country even have required the introduction of a “standard Bitcoin” to ensure the sovereignty of Afghanistan:

“To become a truly sovereign state, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan must: Do not join the UN, nor allow their agencies to operate in the country;

Never borrow money;

Adopt a standard Bitcoin. “