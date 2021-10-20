Bitcoin Adoption Won’t Affect El Salvador’s Talks With The IMF From CoinTelegraph



The adoption of Bitcoin will not affect El Salvador's negotiations with the IMF



Douglas Rodriguez, president of the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador, dismissed the assumptions that the adoption of (BTC) as legal tender in the country will hamper plans for a $ 1.3 billion credit line from the Fund. International Monetary (IMF).

As reported Tuesday by Bloomberg, Rodriguez said the central bank sees no risk associated with the Bitcoin Law as it prepares to obtain an extended credit line from the IMF.

In fact, the central bank indicated that El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law presents only “upside risks,” and Rodriguez pointed out that a BTC bull run could help the country’s economy grow more than 9% more than the initial predictions.

