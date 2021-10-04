News

BITCOIN – Advanced Analysis of 3/10: Another target centered and now attention

Good morning,

The target given in the previous analysis was centered on the cyclical times given. Now the suggestion is to look at the multi time frame charts and understand what is the main volumetric trend of the daily candlesticks and the 45 minute time frame trend (only used by me in this field to observe). For free notes write to: info@financialarmor.eu.

Have a good listening

