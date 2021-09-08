Bitcoin: after 12 years from its birth it was legally recognized as the currency of this foreign state

That Bitcoin would soon become a state’s fiat currency is not big news. In fact, virtual currency is becoming increasingly popular worldwide and a leap forward of this kind was foreseeable. What is news is that for the first time it was legalized in a Central American country, El Salvador.

In a turning point that is not defined as epochal, 7 September 2021 will go down in history as the day on which the president Bukele has formalized the passage of bitcoin to the legal currency of El Salvador, while maintaining the dollar as the current currency in the nation. Of course there is no lack of doubts, there are many detractors, but so be it… history is made here.

El Salvador makes history: it is the first Central American country to legalize bitcoin

Next to the national currency (the dollar), therefore, the bitcoin starts with its new form of legal currency of a Country. The first announcement had already been made in June, as part of the economic recovery plan desired by the president Nyib Bukele, with the hope that this initiative can give a boost to the financial inclusion of the whole country.

In fact, all merchants and any other economic operator will henceforth be obliged to display prices in both standard currency and cryptocurrency. The only exception, at least for the moment, will be salaries and pensions: will continue to be paid in dollars.

“As with any innovation, the #Bitcoin process in El Salvador has a learning curve. Any path to the future is like this, and you won’t get it all in one day, or one month“. These are the words of Bukele, published on Twitter, also in response to the many protests by citizens at this passage, which did not receive all the hoped-for consents.

Anyway, Bukele has already purchased 400 bitcoins: a consideration equal to 20.7 million dollars, at the September 6 exchange rate of $ 51,923.8. The citizens of El Salvador have the possibility to receive a bitcoin gift equal to 30 dollars simply by downloading the app for cryptocurrency transactions. Although the app is not working well at the moment, but Bukele has begged the population to wait a moment to help bring the whole system up to speed.

Added to this is the government’s commitment to install, as soon as possible, 200 ATMs for cryptocurrencies and 50 public information points. A series of efforts aimed at fostering change and reducing problems to a minimum; even if the polls show that the population, despite the fact that President Bukele is globally well-liked by everyone, is not so happy with the change taking place.

A survey carried out byIOP (Institute for Public Opinion) pointed out that 66.7% of the population would like the bitcoin law to be repealed, and 65.2% of citizens believe that the government should not use public funds to finance its introduction.