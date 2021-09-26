Bitcoin, after the ban, Exchanges begin to block Chinese users: there is also Binance

After the sensational Chinese block on transactions with cryptocurrencies announced by the People’s Bank of China itself, the virtual currency market begins to absorb the blow in addition to market movements.

If, in fact, at first all major cryptocurrencies have sunk into red, the recovery phase was not long in coming. For this reason, the markets seem to have already metabolized the event and some experts have already expressed their opinion on the Chinese situation, including the expert Kiyosaki, who hypothesized that this decision would be linked to the launch of a Chinese cryptocurrency.

However, if the markets have already begun to respond, the same goes for the companies that gravitate around it. Among these, Huobi Global and Binance have already begun to apply the new, stringent regulations.

In particular, as reported by the source, Huobi has already started the process of gradually blocking the accounts of residents in mainland China, but will guarantee access to them anyway until December 31, 2021. Similarly, Binance has already blocked registrations to the platform from China , but it is not yet clear whether users already present on the well-known exchange will undergo some kind of adjustment to their profiles.

Recall that the new Chinese legislation prevents transactions in cryptocurrencies, but at the moment it would still seem completely legal to hold them.