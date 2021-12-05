Bitcoin: After the record year, what to expect from cryptocurrency in 2022?

Investors are wondering how the performance of the most famous cryptocurrency will continue in 2022. In general, considerable confidence still revolves around Bitcoin and many analysts agree in elaborating an upward trend also for 2022.

The forecasts in the sign of optimism are fundamentally based on two motivational pillars which are specifically: inflation and the use of currency for virtual payments. Specifically, inflation could indeed lead many investors to put your trust in Bitcoin which would thus take on the contours of a safe haven asset, at a time of particular economic instability. Furthermore, an increase in the use of cryptocurrency as an increasingly accepted and recognized payment method is also expected.

These two factors suggest crypto growth also in 2022 but some fears remain linked to the possible refusal of political and economic bodies to include Bitcoin among the universally recognized payment methods. In general, however, the cryptocurrency market, led above all by Bitcoin, appears a lot dynamic and interesting. Developments and useful analyzes can be consulted on the portal playinborsa.com representing a landmark of the sector.

How to invest in Bitcoin

It is very interesting to analyze how and when to buy bitcoin, as the possibilities for those who want to invest in cryptocurrency are varied and very different from each other. In general, in fact, Bitcoins can be purchased in different ways but the simplest are certainly those that involve the use of a platform of exchange or one of online trading (source: buy bitcoins according to Giocoinborsa.com).

Bitcoin online trading has the following characteristics:

Allows you to trade up or down .

. Minimum required amounts contained.

Presents tools of protection.

Simple and intuitive graphics.

Maximum easy to use .

. Presence of useful information.

Thanks to the best online trading brokers it is not necessary to own real Bitcoins, as the trades can be made on CFD, or on the so-called contracts for difference. The platforms for online trading allow you to invest in Bitcoin even with very low figures that usually start at around 50 euros. In addition, online trading also involves the use of some tools that facilitate investment management, such as the “stop loss” and the “take profit“.

Specifically, these allow the sale to be triggered automatically when a predetermined amount is reached, both negative and positive. It is therefore a tool that allows you to maximize profits and limit losses, for those who invest in cryptocurrency. In general, using contracts for difference to invest in the acquisition, or loss, of the value of Bitcoin is much easier than proceeding with the actual purchase of the currency.

Is it time to buy Bitcoin?

Obviously there is no single and clear answer to this question. Each investment always involves a risk margin and this obviously also applies to Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies are in fact considered an investment asset subject to a very high volatility and this means that they can make significant leaps forward or backward in a short time. In general, however, those who invested in Bitcoin a few years ago, resisting the temptation to resell, today have significantly increased their capital.

It is not easy to predict whether this uptrend will continue into 2022 but the macroeconomic situation of the moment could play in favor of the most famous cryptocurrency. Rising inflation could also favor the choice of including Bitcoin in universally accepted payment methods. In this direction, the decisions of many multinationals that have recently been made are certainly worth noting including Bitcoin among the payment methods.

Investments by the major global giants of finance and technology that could increase the degree of trust in Bitcoin or even in other emerging cryptocurrencies are also certainly to be followed. In conclusion, it is clear that the prospects of possible and potential growth for Bitcoin, they are expected to be very interesting also for 2022 and that the community of analysts and investors remains oriented towards an upward trend.