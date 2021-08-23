Bitcoin again above 50 thousand dollars, 70% rise in one month. Walmart hires digital currency experts

Bitcoins are back above above i 50 thousand dollars for the first time in three months. Since last July 20, when the digital currency had touched $ 29,789. a prolonged rise is underway with an increase in prices of 70% The maximum values ​​of 2021 have been reached in April, close to 65 thousand dollars. Since that time a spate of news, mainly a China squeeze on the use and production of digital coins, had triggered the decline and initiated a exodus of “miners” (and their computer battalions) from the country. Currently the entire cryptocurrency market (not just bitcoin) has a capitalization of about 2 trillion dollars.

Among the news that have favored the rise of bitcoin also Walmart’s job posting (US giant of large retailers) for a figure “expert in digital currencies”. An interest in this type of professionalism had been talked about some time ago, also in relation to to Amazon, who then denied the news that he would be evaluating the possibility of experimenting with bitcoin purchases on his platform.