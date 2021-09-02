Bitcoin again above $ 50,000 for the second time in 10 days

Bitcoin, the first and most important cryptocurrency in the world, has returned today to have a value of more than 50,000 dollars, thus exceeding this value for the second time in just 10 days, after reaching this milestone for the first time last August 23, before to go back below. BTC has risen 5.5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. With a market capitalization of $ 941.6 billion, Bitcoin currently dominates 40.6% of the market.

it is therefore a rather positive start for a new month, especially since historically September has always been a difficult month for bitcoins. In fact, data from bybt.com shows that investors have suffered losses in September for the past four consecutive years, with maximum monthly returns slightly above 6%.

If, however, bitcoin is in excellent health, several other cryptocurrencies are not proving to be less. Ethereum, the second most important cryptocurrency in the world, for example, increased in value by 5.8% over the course of the day, after reaching values ​​above $ 3,800 again. Meanwhile, Cardano, which climbed to third place last month, also hit a new all-time high of $ 3.09 earlier today as the network prepares for the Alonzo hard fork, an eagerly awaited update. , which will bring smart contract functionality, i.e. bits of code that autonomously execute commands and instructions under predetermined circumstances.

As revealed by IOHK, the company that develops Cardano, the smart contracts went live on the network testnet yesterday, while the launch in the main network is scheduled for next September 12. Other cryptocurrencies that have gained a lot these days are VeChain, up 9.2%, ChainLink (+ 7.7%), Dogecoin (+ 7.1%) and Polkadot (5.3%).