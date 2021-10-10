News

Bitcoin Aims For Resistance At $ 58,000 As Asset Gradually Returns To HODLers By CoinTelegraph

Posted on
© Reuters. Bitcoin is aiming for resistance at $ 58,000, as the asset gradually returns to the hands of HODLers

Bitcoin (BTC) faced strong resistance near previous highs on October 8, quickly ending the new rally above $ 56,000.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Buy the fix? $ 53,000 is “logical” Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD rejected from a four-month high of $ 56,150.

The zone near $ 58,000, which had proved a sticking point for the bulls towards the start of the year, returned to haunt them, but did not surprise analysts.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

