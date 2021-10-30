News

Bitcoin Aims Third Weekly Close Above $ 60,000, Ethereum To A New ATH From CoinTelegraph

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee30 mins ago
Bitcoin points to third weekly close above $ 60,000, Ethereum to new ATH

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to defend $ 61,000 over the weekend, after “aggressive” buying activity on Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 which resulted in local highs.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView More and more BTC buyers on Coinbase Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD has returned to consolidate after briefly challenging $ 63,000.

Friday saw strong performance following the opening of traditional markets in the US, helping push Bitcoin towards its minimum target for a monthly close.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

