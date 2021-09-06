Bitcoin, all ready in El Salvador

Still Michael Saylor, although this time the purchase of Bitcoin it is not one of those millionaires who have already made us dream in the past.

The commander in chief from MicroStrategyas well as one of the most noisy supporters of BTC has become the bearer of an initiative for to celebrate the arrival of Bitcoin as legal tender currency to El Salvador. The appointment is for tomorrow, but the invitation is already active today: let’s buy $ 30 in BTC to celebrate and to support the move of the Central American country.

Those who buy $ 30 will support the passage of Bitcoin as legal currency in El Salvador

Michael Saylor plays the charge: “We support El Salvador with $ 30 in Bitcoin”

Tomorrow, September 7, 2021, is one of the most important events in the history of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency par excellence will in fact become legal tender currency in the country, and will be accepted throughout the vibrant but small Central American state. An operation that was announced last June and that is now finally ready to see the light, with an expectation that is becoming richer and richer hype just in the few hours that separate us from this event.

An event that is also closely followed by enthusiasts such as Michael Saylor – who many will remember being one of the largest Bitcoin owners in the world through his MicroStrategy – who has it in cash as well 100,000.

On September 7, El Salvador will officially begin using #Bitcoin as its national currency alongside the US dollar. Every cyber hornet 🐝 I know is planning to buy $ 30 in BTC tomorrow in solidarity with the people of #ElSalvador and their leader @nayibbukele. Will you join us? – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@michael_saylor) September 6, 2021

On September 7, El Salvador will officially begin using Bitcoin as its national currency alongside the US dollar. Every cyber hornet I know plans to buy $ 30 worth of Bitcoin in solidarity with the people of El Salvador and their leader Nayib Bukele. Will you be with us?

A message that has been retweeted +2,000 times and that is one that has been shot the most in a day during which there is relatively little news on BTC, with the coin confirming its new local lows between 51,300 and $ 51,600. An operation that, at least according to the indications of Michael Saylor, must take place starting from tomorrow, or after 6 am Italian time.

Can these purchases move the price of Bitcoin?

Not directly on the market, given that it is in any case small purchases that shouldn’t have huge repercussions on a cryptocurrency that is being bought and sold in far larger proportions than are expected to be triggered by Saylor’s announcement.

However it will be a good way to count yourself and to see if Bitcoin is still capable of creating or not hype, around initiatives that have an enormous symbolic value, such as what will happen tomorrow in El Salvador.

Meanwhile the FUD machine heats up

We have been in the world of crypto disclosure for too long not to know what will happen tomorrow. Our Bitcoin forecasts therefore they will not be of a technical nature, but more… media.

In the unfortunate hypothesis of problems, even minimal, the barrage of the traditional press will start to decree the failure of the experiment. If there are even legitimate protests, they will become “the revolt of a people” for the newspapers. Our advice, in front of an event of this magnitude, is to take with a grain of salt what will be published tomorrow, in particular by the generalist newspapers looking for a scoop, whatever the cost.