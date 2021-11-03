Bitcoin: all-time high for 0.01 BTC addresses

Anthony Pompliano, always at the forefront when it comes to the queen of crypto, shared on the crypto-lovers social network, Twitter, a new all-time high recorded by Bitcoin addresses with at least 0.01 BTC.

Bitcoin addresses with at least 0.01 BTC exceed 9 million

From the graphic designer of Glassnode Studio, the famous crypto investor and influencer, Anthony Pompliano he wanted to share his thoughts on Twitter.

We have hit a new all-time high in the number of bitcoin addresses that have a balance of at least 0.01 bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/IbpcA0BgHf – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 3, 2021

“We have reached a new all-time high in the number of bitcoin addresses that have a balance of at least 0.01 bitcoin.”

Although the precise number is not indicated, the total of Bitcoin addresses with at least 0.01 BTC record their all-time high or ATH – All Time High, exceeding 9 million.

According to Bitinfocharts statistics, including 9 million Bitcoin addresses, 2.5 million are those that contain from 0.01 BTC to 0.1 BTC, representing the 8.41% of the total distribution of BTC.

Pomp and Bitcoin address analysis

Pomp’s current consideration is added to that shared on Twitter at the end of last month, in which it is highlighted that there are 38 million Bitcoin addresses that have a balance greater than zero.

According to the crypto influencer analysis, there would be more addresses than bitcoins available, and for this reason all existing addresses cannot have 1 full BTC.

Also counting that the supply of bitcoin is 21 million BTC in total and for this reason it is defined as a “scarce” and therefore “deflationary” asset. It follows that for the 7 billion people in the world, it would be simpler be content with owning a few satoshi.

Pomp and trillion dollar BTC investment strategies

The well-known co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Asset also recently addressed the discourse on US inflation and how Bitcoin is increasingly becoming a “trillion dollar investment sponge.”

His theory sees Bitcoin as the solution, as all large pools of capital don’t know where to go. There are no viable alternatives to counter US inflation.

In this regard, a few hours ago, Pomp would also have commented the video of the President of the USA, questioning his reasons for inflation.

The President of the United States seriously believes food prices are increasing because companies are price gouging and breaking federal law. Bitcoin is going to a gazillion. pic.twitter.com/M32aVNaPvC – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 3, 2021