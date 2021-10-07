News

Bitcoin also tops $ 55,000, + 87% year to date. But comes the grain of the US Justice Department

Posted on
MILAN (Finanza.com)

The Bitcoin race continues, bringing the value of the world’s number one cryptocurrency to even exceed the $ 55,000 mark, a record in almost five months.

The digital currency is up more than 7%, to $ 55,076 (Coindesk data), after flying to $ 55,499, up 13% this week alone and 87% since the beginning of the year. Ethereum also did well, up by around + 3% to $ 3,575.73.

On Tuesday, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said in a hearing with the House Financial Services Commission that the SEC has no plans to ban cryptocurrencies, as such a measure should be decided, rather, by the American Congress.

A news of the last few hours that could weigh on the cryptocurrency sector, however, is the launch of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team by the US Department of Justice.

“Cryptocurrency exchange platforms want to be the banks of the future. Well, we need to make sure people trust them when they use these systems, and we need to be ready to root out any abuse. The point is to protect consumers.” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.

