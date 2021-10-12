News

Bitcoin also tops the $ 57,000 mark. Dimon (JP Morgan): ‘it has no value but our customers are adults’

Posted on
For the first time since last May, Bitcoin reaches the threshold of $ 57,000 again. But, as he did years ago, JP Morgan CEO and president Jamie Dimon goes back to saying that, in his opinion, the world’s number one cryptocurrency is worth nothing.

At the Institute of International Finance event that took place yesterday, followed by CNBC Pro, Dimon made it clear:

“Personally, I believe that Bitcoin has no value.” But “I don’t want to be a spokesperson, I don’t care. It makes no difference to me. Our customers are adults and I disagree. And that’s what the market does. So, if they want to have access to the ability to buy Bitcoin, we – who have no custody of it – can still give them legitimate and as clean access as possible “.

Meanwhile, the digital currency continues its run, and has been up by $ 3,200, or 6%, since last Friday.

