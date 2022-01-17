Bitcoin Analysis of 01/17/2022: Type 1 Accumulation Pattern

As explained in previous analyzes, I assume that a Long Cycle has closed on the minimum of 10 January, therefore on that minimum, all the sub-cycles below the Long Cycle, such as the intermediate, the monthly the weekly etc.

As you know by now, the weekly, most of the time, has a ternary structure!

The battleplan helps us, in addition to keeping track of deadlines, to have a price-time model on which to base ourselves!

Notice how after the close of the first of the three weekly sub-cycles, the price did not have the strength to update the maximum area in suitable times; furthermore, we are likely to close the second weekly sub-cycle!

Well, now that we have checkpoints such as cyclical lows and highs, as well as time references, we must necessarily keep an eye on the low at $ 42,600 as we are in the closing window of the second weekly sub-cycle!

If this minimum is not violated during the next few hours, then the sub-cycle is closed. If not, then we have all night to go down, with a target around $ 41,700, let’s say in the area identified in the chart.

Once this sub-cycle is closed, it is up to aim to look for the short on the upside, as long as it does not go to violate the top of the weekly, even better if it fails to exceed the top of the previous sub-cycle (this is to be considered only if the price does not slide to $ 41,700 ) in the event that it goes down, then we will monitor our trendline as a dynamic resistance level, near which we will then evaluate the short on the close of the weekly, not before January 18th!

But surely by that date you will be updated. Obviously, a violation of the trendline communicates the desire to slow down, stop or reverse the trend!

