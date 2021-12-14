Bitcoin Analysis of 12/13/2021: Probable that an Annual Degree Cycle was Closed on the Low of December 4th

Indeed, the duration of this Annual was slightly shorter than usual. The reason is due to purely technical factors. In fact, the structure of the Annual Cycle in question seems to have ended by retesting the starting minimum of 28 February 2021

The correction started from the absolute maximums, has reached the threshold of 2/3, a movement within the norm considering the intrinsic volatility. Of course, after the closure of a Cycle of this magnitude it is normal to expect a period of balance in order to prepare for a new movement!

It should be remembered that if we have closed an Annual and are expecting a new bullish annual, then the bottom around € 42,000 must be held.