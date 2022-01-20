Bitcoin and altcoins fall but sentiment remains bullish

Bitcoin it continues to slide below $ 42,000 and the other altcoins follow it in this one negative trend. The interesting thing is that analysts increasingly see a correlation between the trend of technological actions and the decline in cryptocurrencies. Despite all this, sentiment remains bullish with good reason. That’s why this is the right opportunity to jump into the world of crypto trading. The next upward trend expected for Bitcoin is the driving reason for investing with eToro, the world’s most popular and highly regarded social trading platform.

Why Bitcoin continues its descent

Unfortunately for Bitcoin this beginning of the year was not a happy one for its listing. The queen of cryptocurrencies continues hers descent and now, at the time of writing, it is hovering around $ 42,000, marking a shy + 1.39%. The reason, according to analysts, is to be identified in four situations fundamental. External to the world of crypto, however, they are able to influence it properly:

the macro economic conditions;

problems in the supply chain;

the Covid-19 pandemic;

steadily rising inflation;

the collapse of the technology markets.

And it is precisely on this last situation, the collapse of the technology markets, which analysts have focused on. There seems to be a correlation with the decline in Bitcoin. The Nasdaq “Technological” fell by 1.1%, thus losing 10% from its all-time high of November 2021. We are therefore witnessing a market correction.

If this could paralyze the investors, with the cryptocurrency queen pushing them in the opposite direction. There are many analysts they see for Bitcoin a future al upside, perhaps not in the short term, but in the long term almost with certainty. Someone even went so far as to say that at the end of the year the values ​​”they will be much higher than they are now“.

Obviously this is an excellent signal for those who want to plan their own investments in the world of cryptocurrencies. Thanks to eToro you can buy Bitcoin and plan a tailor-made plan for you, even in the long term.

