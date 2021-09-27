Bitcoin and authoritarianism, here is Bukele’s El Salvador

El Salvador is the first country in the world to adopt the Bitcoin like legal tender currency, flanked by the dollar, the official currency since 2001. Amid protests, technical problems and the collapse of the value of the cryptocurrency, the day of the debut for the cryptocurrency did not go like the president millennials Nayib Bukele he would have hoped. Hugely popular and increasingly autocratic, Bukele wants to carve out room for maneuver with respect to the United States by winking at the cryptocurrency community. The flirt, embodied in an unprecedented monetary experiment, will it benefit Salvadorans?

There bitcoinization from El Salvador

Bitcoin is not new here. From 2019 El Zonte, a location on the Pacific, has become a laboratory for the use of cryptocurrency. In fact, a crypto-economy has been created, fomented by an anonymous donation of Bitcoins distributed among the inhabitants in the form of a basic income and an ATM. Starting from this experiment, 39-year-old President Bukele wanted extend the project nationwide, without any preliminary study.

L’announcement Bitcoin adoption came as a surprise last June. Bukele was in Miami, along with others evangelists of cryptocurrencies such as Jack Mallers, at Bitcoin 2021 Conference, among the major events on the subject. A real bomb, announced in English to foreign investors. Partly drafted by Mallers himself, the law establishing the bitcoinization de El Salvador was approved two days later in lightning mode by the Legislative Assembly, where the very young party of Bukele, Nuevas Ideas, holds the absolute majority. In just 16 articles, the law regulates one unprecedented monetary reform.

It is mandatory to accept how payment method Bitcoins, exempting for the moment those who do not have the appropriate technological infrastructure: 70% of Salvadorans does not have a bank account and El Salvador is the second country in the region with the lowest Internet penetration. Nonetheless, to incentivize their use, the government bought 550 Bitcoin and has allocated a fund of 150 million dollars through which to credit 30 dollars in Bitcoin (to each citizen who registers on the wallet national Chivo (sounds cool, in local slang). Registration and identity verification on this wallet takes place through a facial recognition software: using biometric data raises many concerns in terms of privacy, but in Latin America the spread of surveillance technologies, often of European production, is advancing. The government provision also provides for the opening of 200 branches to exchange dollars and Bitcoins without paying commissions. Salvadorans will also be able to to pay taxes in cryptocurrency, as well as seeing the price of products and services expressed in the new currency, making the Bitcoin too official unit of account.

Protests against the adoption of Bitcoin in San Salvador. Source: LaPrensaLatina.com

The reasons and the perplexities

Bukele’s main reason for adopting Bitcoin lies in the remittances. El Salvador has about 6 million inhabitants and a large number of emigrants (2.2 million in the USA alone) who send around 6 billion dollars a year to their country of origin, almost a quarter of GDP. According to the president, using Chivo to send and receive these sums of money in cryptocurrency would save the high fees required. L’lowering of costs transaction is questioned, however, because if it is true that transferring Bitcoin can cost a dollar or less, finding Bitcoin by converting dollars involves considerable costs.

It also has something to do with monetary policy. With this law, the government guarantees the automatic and instant conversion between Bitcoin and dollars, thus equipping El Salvador with two official currencies without being able to control any of them. In fact, the country adopted the dollar as its currency in 2001 to attract investments and eliminate the exchange rate risk. There dollarization it is a measure that involves the renunciation of monetary policy, adapting to the policies decided by the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, and obtaining foreign currency.

By adopting cryptocurrency, an increasingly widespread phenomenon in developing countries, Bukele would like depend less from US monetary policies, despite not having an instrument over which it has full control. It would also be a way to find new revenue, as its popularity was based on increasing public spending without raising taxes. Unable to create dollars, adopting Bitcoin would be a stealth de-dollarization attempt, financing fiscal deficits and paying off the country’s huge foreign debt. The risks would be balanced by the opportunity to turn El Salvador into a cryptoparadise, offering various types of incentives:

1. Great weather, world class surfing beaches, beach front properties for sale.

2. One of the few countries in the world with no property tax.

3. No capital gains tax for #Bitcoin, since it will be a legal currency.

4. Immediate permanent residence for crypto entrepreneurs. https://t.co/j3eugJQCMd – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 6, 2021 Bukele’s tweet to attract bitcoiners: excellent weather, beaches, no wealth tax or Bitcoin profits and a permanent residence permit in the country.

The project awakens concerns for the country’s macroeconomic stability, given the high volatility of Bitcoin, as well as regarding the opacity of Chivo. The IMF has warned about risks and problems of this measure, in macroeconomic, environmental, money laundering and corruption terms. El Salvador has an IMF debt of approximately $ 300 million to be paid by 2025 and is currently negotiating an additional $ 1 billion loan, negotiations for which are now pending. Furthermore the World Bank refused to assist El Salvador in implementing the law. To make matters worse on the instability of this measure, China made a return on Friday 24 September illegal any kind of cryptocurrency transaction within the country, particularly affecting the mining (the activity that allows you to mine cryptocurrency). Following the decision of the Central Bank of China, the value of Bitcoin is fell about 2000 dollars.

Doubts pervade also the population, with particular distrust, distrust and resistance to the law. The Bitcoin Day, on September 7, it went rather bad: not only was it marked by Technical Problems by Chivo and from collapse in value Bitcoin, but there have been protests unusual given the great popularity of Bukele. According to polls, two-thirds of Salvadorans would like to abolish the law, while an opposition deputy has appealed to the Constitutional Court.

Bukele, the autocrat millennials of a fragile democracy

Profile photo of President Bukele on Twitter with red laser eyes, a symbol of trust in Bitcoin. Source: Twitter

The Bitcoin Day took place in a context characterized by concentration of powers in the hands of Bukele. The legislative elections in February they wiped out the political system born at the end of the civil war in 1992, relegating the two historical parties to the background (FMLN, of the left, of which Bukele was a member until 2017, and ARENA, of the right). Bukele, president since 2019, thus got under the wing of his party Nuevas Ideas also the power legislative, an unprecedented phenomenon in the country’s democratic history.

Control of parliament allows Bukele to replace the Attorney General and the magistrates of the Constitutional Court, a measure promptly adopted as soon as the new Assembly took office, in May. In addition, at the end of August a law was approved that sends in early retirement one third of the judges in business, including some who in the past had solicited investigations against the president. To crown the control of the judiciary, at the beginning of September the new Constitutional Court opened the possibility for the President to run for a second consecutive term, paving the way for re-election in 2024.

These new weapons in the hands of the president did not spare political opponents and journalists. The new Attorney General has issued an arrest warrant for corruption and money laundering against former president Sánchez Cerén, one of the most important members of the FMLN. In addition, Daniel Lizarraga, a Mexican journalist specializing in investigations on the corruption of El Faro, an independent Salvadoran online newspaper, was expelled. El Faro in August released new evidence on secret negotiations occurred between some government officials and the three main ones criminal gangs of the country (maras), to reduce the murder rate in one of the most violent countries in the world.

These events have affected relations with United States, the country’s main commercial and diplomatic partner. After the honeymoon with Trump and the rapprochement with China, Bukele is increasingly disliked to the Biden administration, which after denouncing the centralization of power in recent months, has included some members of the Salvadoran government in the Engel List, which gathers officials considered corrupt. According to Santiago Cantón, former executive secretary of the Inter-American Court for Human Rights, there is a need to increase pressure on Bukele through multilateral credit bodies such as the IMF and the Inter-American Development Bank (BID), in which the US has particular weight.

The provocative bio of Bukele’s twitter profile, “the coolest dictator in the world”, makes fun of the opposition’s protests. Source: Twitter

While tempting, theillusion of reducing US influence on the country through the adoption of Bitcoin seems destined to be frustrated, in a country structurally dependent on foreign countries and battered by violence and corruption. Bukele, aware of this weakness, is tactically playing his cards in the relationship with the USA. Despite everything, Bukele’s degree of popularity is astonishing. Pragmatic populist, with one messianic style more from the undisputed head of a company board than a head of state, Bukele has been able to build through political marketing a rhetoric around the “re-foundation” of the Republic, combining militarism, religious conservatism, anti-politics against corruption of the elites with more “progressive” elements, such as public health and the emphasis on popular will.

A authoritarianism tinged with cool, between Instagram posts and memes shared on Twitter, actually masks a scenario where a new elite takes control of the state, winking at bitcoiners and military. Bukele is popular because it pioneered a populism from hustle bro, as an unscrupulous millennial imbued with a maximalist economic liberalism. It is plausible that they will soon rise to the fore other Bukele in the world, populists and brilliant influencer ready to erect the smoke screens cryptocurrencies orhype on duty to conceal a authoritarianism with a social face.

Augusto Heras