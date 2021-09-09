Bitcoin and Cardano The Cryptonomist price analysis and trend

Bitcoin analysis

The Bitcoin Bulls they are fighting fiercely to hold the support resistance level at $ 46.5k. After losing more than 20% on Tuesday, the entire cryptocurrency industry is waiting to know what the price of BTC will do. since it still controls macro perspectives.

Bitcoin’s fundamentals are as solid as they were over the weekend before the big drop, and long-term bitcoiners are hardly shaken by a 20% drop, but in which direction should traders expect the price to move forward?

The following 4-hour chart EXCAVO indicates that downward pressure may be imminent for bitcoin. THEThe ascending channel still has some space downwards before it falls off the structure, but it looks like it could happen if bullish relief doesn’t come shortly.

If the upward sloping channel is broken down, there is support resistance for the bulls at $ 41,000. Below this level, $ 39,752 is the next stop for the support resistance.

If the bulls want to claim possession of the ball and making this a temporary respite from bullish-only price action, bullish traders will want to get the price firmly above $ 46.5k with a candle close on a significant time scale.

Above this level, if the bulls can regain control, the next targets will be $ 50k and $ 53k, which is where BTC’s price recently peaked.

The Fear and Greed Index is reading 45 [Fear] and -2 from yesterday’s reading of 47 [Neutral].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 44,318- $ 47,154 and the 7-day price range is $ 44,318- $ 52,774. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10,220- $ 64,804.

The average price of bitcoin over the past 30 days is $ 47,776.

Bitcoin [-1.48%] closed Wednesday’s daily candle at $ 46,088 and in red for the second day in a row.

Cardano price analysis

Cardano’s price action over the past week she cooled down after holding the Top 10 pace for much of the summer. The launch of ADA’s mainnet smart contracts is scheduled for September 12, and it looks like market participants are waiting to see how it turns out in the coming days.

So, what are the expectations of traders strictly based on technical analysis and not on fundamentals such as the launch of a smart contract platform?

Strictly based on technical analysis Cardano is currently still firmly above the 200 MA and the bulls will want to maintain this level over the next few days to end the bearish momentum.

If the bulls lose the 200 MA (200 moving average) to $ 2.37 [al momento della scrittura] then the next stop is $ 2.25. If the bears take that level, the next stop is at $ 2.12 and if it doesn’t hold, there isn’t much to look at on the chart to suggest that the price will not fall at the next major support resistance below $ 2 at $ 1.90.

If the ADA bulls want a bullish reversal and a continuation of the upward trajectory of over a year, then they need to claim $ 2.50 and then aim for $ 2.65 up.

The average price of ADA over the past 30 days is $ 2.47.

ADA’s 24-hour price range is $ 2.22- $ 2.56 and the 7-day price range is $ 2.02- $ 3.09. Cardano’s 52-week price range is $ .075- $ 3.09.

Cardano [-1.39%] it closed the daily candle on Wednesday at $ 2.46 and in red for the third consecutive day.