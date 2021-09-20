Bitcoin and Correlation With S&P 500 and Euro Dollar

Historically, the correlation between Bitcoin and SP500 has always been very high and since 23 August it returned to rise, reaching 0.65. In fact, both began to rise in the same days, while for some sessions the index continued the growth of the increasing correlation, as a consequence of the beginning of the descent of both SP500 and Btc.

While for the BTC relationship with the Euro / Usd, it should be noted to pay attention to the short term, in which there should still be a strengthening of the Dollar with arrival towards 1.167 before and 1.1752 afterwards.

By broadening the reflection on the long term, statistically in the past in the face of a loss in value of the dollar, a growth in the BTC is matched; I highlighted the two important movements made in 2017, with + 1500% and in 2020 with + 580%.

From an operational point of view, those who hold large quantities of stablecoins should pay attention to this possibility and start thinking about how to protect the position.

Personally, I consider Bitcoin correlation with Eur / Usd and SP500 much more important than that with gold which, as you can see, is very low, even if the definition of bitcoin as digital gold and store of value is still widespread.

