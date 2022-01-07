Bitcoin and crypto market in collapse: USA and Kazakhstan among the causes

The graph you see below is quite telling, and it shows the situation more clearly than words can. Bitcoin is swooping, as are all other major cryptocurrencies and, in general, the digital currency market. The record times of October first, and then November, when Bitcoin even touched $ 68,641.

Within a few weeks, it switched to $ 42,158 , a not very comforting figure for those who, in recent days, have invested in cryptocurrency. But, as mentioned, the situation is also similar for other coins: by way of example we have considered two more: Ethereum , which from $ 4,440 at the beginning of December is now valued $ 3,215 , as well as Dogecoin , which collapsed from $ 0.19 on December 26 to today 0.16 .

And now everyone trying to understand them causes: something impossible, or almost. Because it is already difficult to interpret the trend of real coins, let alone that of cryptocurrencies which, historically, have always been characterized by very strong volatility. Sometimes a tweet is enough to touch a record, other times it is enough that an important country like China makes certain kinds of decisions to bring down the entire castle.

So what could ever have happened? You can go by trial and error, and look for events that, in recent days, may have contributed to lowering confidence in this market. For example, he may have engraved the decision by the US Federal Reserve to anticipate the increase in interest rates to stop (or try to do so) the growth of inflation. The first consequences of this Fed operation have already been seen on other markets – Nasdaq and Dow Jones above all – which suffered the backlash immediately after the announcement and reported sharp collapses.

If then the “traditional” financial market responds negatively to the monetary policies in place, let alone what the cryptocurrency market can do. Not to mention the worsening of the situation in Kazakhstan, plunged into a dramatic situation with the repression of the demonstrations in progress and the shutting down the internet – for this reason the hashrate* of Bitcoin fell by 13%. After closure to mining by Chinain fact, most of the operations now take place in the former USSR country: Kazakhstan is the second country in the world after the United States for this type of activity.

* “For hash rate means the unit of measurement of the processing power of the Bitcoin network. For security purposes, the Bitcoin network must perform intensive mathematical operations. When the network reaches a hash rate of 10 Th / s, it means it can do a trillion calculations per second“- from bitcoin.org