Bitcoin and Crypto: new collapses on the way?

Situation still a lot complicated not only on crypto markets, but more generally on all financial markets, starting with the American ones. Quarterly below expectations of Facebook and general turbulence is also slowing the expected return to green of the main crypto.

Difficulty for everyone, starting with Bitcoin and also moving to the lowest rate cryptocurrencies capitalization. All within a phase of lateral movements which unfortunately does not leave investors much room for maneuver retail who would like to enter a bullish market.

Big fear on the markets – what will happen to Bitcoin and crypto?

The positive note is that there are actually several bargains on the market. We can take advantage of it with eToro – go here to get a free demo account with the TOP of the PREMIUM features included – intermediary that allows us to operate on 43+ cryptoaccompanied by investment instruments fintech unique.

The Smart Portfolios allow you to invest in various sub-funds, including that of metaversebut also on the main cryptocurrencies for market capitalization. Also interesting is what is offered by CopyTraderwhich allows us to copy the moves of more experienced tradersfor a automatic trading very interesting especially at such a turbulent time for the economy in general. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Serious situation in the USA, which also affects the cryptocurrency market

Facebook – which we talked about this morning – And PayPal they were among the worst of a session that was decidedly negative for the stock markets USEat least partially triggered by quarterly data that companies are starting to popularize.

Self Powell had spoken of a high and prosperous economic level, which would have allowed a FED to start fighting inflation, the quarterly data coming from the first companies would seem to speak another language. At the time of writing the NASDAQ Composite is down nearly 2 percentage points, with the NASDAQ 100 who follows him by return of post. A situation for the stock exchanges USE for some time now related to the crypto worldwhich does not give hope for anything good, at least up to a trend reversal.

The first fact: the VIX is growing

That is a volatility index widely used on the stock exchange and which is a good measure of the current and expected turbulence on the markets. After having fallen almost constantly in the last 4 days, since yesterday it has started to rise again, returning with a sudden spurt to 23, after having touched a minimum of around 20 points.

The volatility index flies after the European opening – and then concurrently with the US one

Is this an unmistakable sign of difficult times ahead? Not necessarily, but if it is true that i crypto collapses they are triggered by general conditions, greater market turbulence resulting in less risk appetite is never a good sign.

The second fact: even in Europe there is dancing

And we dance down. The index EURONEXT 100which is among the most representative of the European economy, has recorded, in conjunction with the opening of major American stock exchanges a sharp drop at the end of an already not particularly bright morning session.

Difficult situation also on EU markets

All of this, and it’s not a very good sign for the economy in general, facing one ECB who is still very shy compared to FED and that it has not yet concretely put on the table the possibility of touching rising rates.

The momentum of 2021 difficult to convey in 2022

Central banks had expected a 2022 sparkling, and recovery along the lines of what we have seen in 2021. The first data we already have in February they don’t seem confirm in any way central bank forecasts.

For the former quarter really CNBC speaks of the possibility that there is negative growth of the GDP in the US, after the figures shown by companies do not seem to be at all encouraging. Today’s headline from the same newspaper is anything but encouraging: “After a great year of growth, the US economy is poised to crash into a wall.

What does this mean for the world of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin?

For the time being, the correlation remains relatively high, with the entire sector showing a strong trend minus sign, with some very rare exceptions. However, to understand how it could move in the next few days, it is good to make some further premises.

FED it said it was ready to withdraw its bond purchase plans (which will end in March) and to raise rates assuming of a sustained growth by the US economy. A growth that does not exist – and therefore will force FED, in all likelihood, to revise his plans. Difficult to understand at this moment in which direction the crypto world will also be able to move.

What we do know is that there are very good odds for a period of volatility intra-canal still important. Scenario in which invest with the right tools it can be anyway very profitable. There Capital.com secure platform – go here to get a free demo account with UNLIMITED test capital it is the best for those who want to trade on short term volatility.

In fact, we have tools such as MetaTrader 4 And TradingView that allow us to invest on the short with the best analytical and operational tools. And for those who need a outside help there is the possibility to also turn to the exclusive algorithm of artificial intelligencewhich reports any errors in our portfolio to us.