Bitcoin and Crypto: new collapses | What should be done? Strange signs …

Strange signs from the market of cryptocurrencieswith Bitcoin which even loses i $ 36,000to then organize a timid attempt at recovery around the $ 35,000. However, it is not the movements of shortbut the macro scenario within which we will move.

A situation rather particular – which does not only concern the world of cryptocurrencies, but in general all the main financial markets, including the equity market. A systemic crisis or a adjustment by virtue of the next moves of the central banks?

Fear and sales dominate: our analysis on Bitcoin and crypto

Stock exchanges and cryptocurrencies: the same trajectory with the same puppeteer

Who does not operate only on cryptocurrencies you will have already noticed an evident fact: the collapse, although in very different percentages, involves all financial markets. We are not just talking about Bitcoin And cryptocurrenciesbut also of actionsin particular in the USE and in Asia. The graph we report here is quite eloquent.

Bitcoin the worst, but even the main exchanges are not joking

We have in fact a very important loss for Bitcoinwhich, however, in smaller proportions is also reported by Nikkei 225from SPX 500 – the index of the best 500 US stocks, and to an even lesser extent also by European titleswhich collects the best European stocks.

A situation therefore that has a similar trend, if not identical except for the slope of the curve. One thing we see a lot when we grow a lot when we grow up. On the other hand it shouldn’t come as a surprise to nobody this relatively parallel movements, since we’ve been talking about it for some time on Cryptocurrency.it.

Only one motive: the arrival of the squeeze

Someone, in prestigious Italian newspapers, spoke of capriciousness of the markets. As interesting as anthropomorphism is, markets don’t have a soul, but they do respond to incentives. We see, from the COVID crisis onwards, a huge increase in available liquidity has achieved one run of all major risk sectors. Liquidity, it is avoidant, which has found shelter mainly in actions And cryptocurrencies.

A liquidity that – this is the firm intent of Federal Reserve – it will have to be gradually drained to fight inflation, as announced on several occasions by Jerome Powell from FEDin a communication that was however, from December onwards, rather schizophrenic.

Because if it is true that sooner or later we will have to get to this point, it is equally true that Powell in a certain sense his hands are tied precisely by the trend of markets. Because these will continue to react with sell off important, jeopardizing savings and also the possibility of business growth. A very narrow track, within which Fed and the other central banks found themselves moving even after the crisis 2009. With the addition that the ECB does not want to know yet withdraw cash from the market, and that therefore there could be other shocks, albeit to a lesser extent, on the market.

The main cryptocurrencies – last week’s trend

It was, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the worst weeks for the crypto world in recent years, with all the major cryptocurrencies in the market having lost significant amounts of capitalization. They got lost over 400 billion in less than a week, something absolutely incredible, taking into account the fact that they had already been important sell-offs before the end of the year.

A slow loss of value continues, with rapid descents in between. The price of $ 35,000 held when in Italy it was the early hours of the morning, but not everyone is persuaded that it could be the bottom definitive. During the weekend there could be surprises but also on the upside. We are almost there half from the all-time high, more or less to the same level that we had seen during the last May.

Even worse situation for Ethereumwhich loses 26% in one week, more than Bitcoin therefore, for a sell off which was much tougher on the altcoin. Lost i $ 2,500the second largest cryptocurrency in the world for market capitalization held over the $ 2,400.

Again the correlation was maximum, with none of the major cryptocurrencies having managed to defend themselves on the occasion of a huge sell off which involved the whole market. Therefore, there have been no safe shelters.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday at the center of discussions

The FOMCor the Federal Open Market Committeewill meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, and should start giving more certain news about his repayment plan towards normality. A bullish rate decision has already been largely discounted by marketswhich therefore lowers the level of nervousness and of fear of the markets.

The FOMC will be the biggest event next week

Difficult that FED goes beyond the expectations of the markets, which are already quite negative. Until Tuesday and Wednesday, however, it is more than legitimate to expect great volatility on the markets, now all with a strong point bearish feeling and with the fear it makes, regardless of FOMC, ninety.

Time to let go of cryptocurrencies? It is absolutely not certain: because a period of volatility of this type also allows for to reverse sentiment with very few signals. All we can do is expect uncertainty and act accordingly.