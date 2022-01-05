Bitcoin and Crypto rebound after sell-off? Reasons collapse, next moves

The entire cryptocurrency market collapsed on the Italian night between 4 and 5 December with bitcoin (BTC) losing $ 9,000 in value in just one hour due to a massive sale of 4,500 BTC, with 1,500 BTC sold. in less than a minute, Coindesk wrote.

The much feared collapse that had been talked about only in the 24 hours before, which featured a situation with many bitcoins transferred to exchanges, has become evident. After all, AmbCrypto had accounted for 39,000 BTC transferred to the exchange platforms in 24 hours between 2 and 3 December. A situation that obviously had aroused some concern and above all made a lot of supply available to demand, which is never good for the rise in prices.

In fact, the whirlwind climb that bitcoin has experienced starting from September 2020 and until early May 2021, occurred because many investors had withdrawn their bitcoins from exchanges, thus creating a shortage of supply in the face of growing demand: both by retail investors, as well as by large professional and institutional investors.

The collapse of the crypto market has affected all cryptocurrencies, which have lost up to -20% in a few hours.

The current crypto rebound

A rebound has occurred at the moment, in fact, BTC is positive about + 4% at the time of writing, however it is trading below 50,000 USD.

Ethereum (ETH) is positive by + 6.72% in 24 hours and + 3.62% in 7 days. Binance coin (BNB) also did well (+ 6.91%) and solana (SOL) also did well, rising by a further 4.15%, remaining positive even after 7 days.

Cardano (ADA) goes up (+ 2.13%) and XRP tries a rebound being positive by + 8.02% in the last 24 hours.

Terra (LUNA), on the other hand, remains the only stock to have survived the sell-off unscathed (assuming it ended) and gains + 31.72% daily and + 59.37% in the last 7 days.

The reasons for the sell-off at the beginning of December

After the maximum peak in the first half of November, BTC gradually decreased to reach between $ 53,000 and $ 57,000. Hence the stasis that heralded the collapse that later occurred.

According to Decrypt, the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the re-election of Jerome Powell to the Fed and his words anticipating a stronger US inflation response (runaway) contributed to the drop after the ATH.

But other negative news such as the SEC’s rejection of a bitcoin spot ETF would also have affected and news of Jack Dorsey leaving the lead of Twitter to focus on Square, but shareholders did not take it well on the exchange. of the name in Block and the title has given way to Nasdaq.

What to expect now?

That’s all? Are these the reasons for a BTC that collapsed so suddenly? More than the “bad” news, perhaps the problem is the oversupply that has arisen on exchanges.

The transfer of such a massive amount of cryptocurrency may have been due to the expectation of one last year-end bull-run. The long-awaited last sprint of this cycle, which has not yet taken place and which appears far away.

Plan B, however, he recalled on Twitter that BTC collapsed several times in 2017 and with much heavier sell-offs. Assuming he’s right, reaching $ 100,000 in value by the end of the year would require a considerable amount of money. Everything is possible in the crypto city, but now prudence prevails.

