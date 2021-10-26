Bitcoin and crypto reduce wealth inequality

Source: Adobe / Kara

It is argued that Bitcoin, together with cryptocurrencies, offer a series of benefits.

When people adopt Bitcoin, they can no longer be trampled by “monetary policy”.

“When the man in the middle is in charge, the vast majority of wealth creation goes to the man in the middle.”

“The growth of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance will facilitate the transfer of wealth.”

“The crypto space is not free from problems of concentration of wealth, but it is an alternative to the existing system”.

As bad as it was already, the wealth inequality seems to get worse. Whether it is about income or wealth inequality, the gap between the richest and the poorest seems to widen over time, despite the seemingly “well-intentioned” efforts of governments to intervene on behalf of the disadvantaged.

Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency in general can they help with this? While critics would argue that BTC’s concentrated ownership makes it an unlikely savior of the poor, cryptocurrency advocates and participants would suggest that it has an important role to play in at least tipping the scales in a fairer direction.

In fact, the industry players who speak with Cryptonews.com they claim that Bitcoin offers a number of benefits, from removing middlemen who skim the top to preventing overprinting of money and inflation. Of course, not everyone working within cryptocurrencies believes Bitcoin will get to the point of “repair“inequality (among other problems), but most industry data says it has the potential to help transfer wealth to younger generations and to stop Cantillon’s effects to the exclusive benefit of Wall Street and other financial centers.

Stop inflation, counter the Cantillon effects, encourage greater participation

Samson Mow, Chief Strategy Officer of Blockstream, has no doubts that Bitcoin can help with inequality, largely due to its fixed maximum supply of 21 million BTC.

“Inequality is a big problem and Bitcoin solves it. Many countries use the US dollar as their currency, but when the money printer [della Federal Reserve degli Stati Uniti] ago brrrrr, those countries and their citizens don’t get any benefits, “a Cryptonews.com.

Notably, Mow argues that printing money – which has become increasingly common following the 2007-8 financial crisis and the current Covid-19 pandemic – benefits the general population only marginally, mainly through some cascading effects and the construction of infrastructure.

“However, as people around the world withdraw from the fiat monetary system and adopt Bitcoin, they can no longer be trampled by ‘monetary policy’,” he said.

Other people within the industry agree that current monetary policy disproportionately benefits the elites and the already wealthy, and that Bitcoin can increasingly act as a counterweight to this. For example, Bitcoin educator and author Jimmy Song agrees that inequality of opportunity is a big problem in today’s world and that Bitcoin, but not necessarily most altcoins, can serve as a corrective to this.

“Cantillon effects are of course a huge factor in determining inequality of opportunity because only the connected or the too-big-to-fail get ultra-low interest rates or bailouts / grants. Bitcoin removes the effects of Cantillon, so I think it would at least correct that injustice, “he told Cryptonews.com.

The effect essentially means that printing money benefits some parties while it disadvantages others.

Other industry participants point to other mechanisms indicating that cryptocurrency can help reduce inequality.

“Mobile phones are popular in markets with large numbers of non-bank or sub-bank people. Now that anyone with a smartphone can also have a digital wallet, it will be much easier to save, invest and build a portfolio, without having to navigate the complexities of the formal financial system, “said Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-founder of eToro .

Hesse also points to two other factors that could come into play if cryptocurrency helps reduce financial inequality, most of which revolve around reducing barriers to participation in the financial system.

“Blockchain has given rise to a parallel financial system without borders, free from central and global control. Decentralized finance is available to everyone, even those who have never had access to financial markets before, “he told Cryptonews.com.

He also notes that cryptocurrency and digital assets have made finance more attractive to younger generations, which will help them become interested in investing earlier and create assets that will increase in value over time.

More generally, Lou Kerner, chief analyst at Quantum Economics, notes that Bitcoin and cryptocurrency offer the advantage of removing intermediaries and solving financial problems more for the benefit of the participating community.

“When the man in the middle is in charge, the vast majority of wealth creation goes to the man in the middle and those close to him (also known as the Cantillon effect). We can now collectively create wealth and distribute it in a more “fair” way, “he told Cryptonews.com.

Wealth transfers

To some extent, some commentators claim that Bitcoin and cryptocurrency can help facilitate transfers of wealth from richer to less fortunate demographics.

“Perhaps the best way Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have, and likely will continue to alleviate inequality, is with their outsized earning potential without the kind of restrictions and lack of accessibility that characterize traditional investment opportunities. Early adopters of cryptocurrencies have seen multiple gains and we are actively witnessing one of the largest wealth creation and transfer events in the history of the world, “said Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx.

This transfer of wealth can potentially take place in two ways:

as younger generations tend to be early adopters of cryptocurrencies, they can benefit from it at the expense of older investors who come later to the “party” (and carry their bags); because cryptocurrencies break down barriers to participation.

As Yoni Assia notes, some 1.7 billion of the world’s population is left without a bank, while 5.5 billion are non-bankable, a problem that affects both people in developing and developed economies.

“The growth of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance will facilitate the transfer of wealth from rich nations to developing economies, as well as across generations. Borders no longer matter. Every person, everywhere, regardless of age, state or status. national state, it can hold digital assets. This is not currently the case with fiat currencies and traditional assets, “he said.

For Hesse, the transformation facilitated by cryptocurrencies “has the potential to create new types of money flows and to enable solutions to inequality that have never been possible before.” It also suggests that a universal basic income may become a viable concept in a decentralized economy, with eToro sponsoring GoodDollar.org and its one-year campaign of using blockchain technology to provide a basic income to 300,000 people in over 180. villages.

Concentrations of wealth, in search of publicity

Of course, not everyone believes that Bitcoin will help alleviate inequality, while even some within the industry would advise peers not to get too excited about cryptocurrency’s potential in this regard.

“While Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies certainly have the potential to challenge the status quo and shake things up, it’s perhaps too idealistic to think we can ‘fix’ global wealth inequality,” said Jay Hao.

Notorious cryptocurrency skeptic David Gerard would go even further than this criticism, suggesting that Bitcoin promoters have latched onto the problem of inequality (as well as many other problems) and cheerfully declared that “Bitcoin solves this!” without presenting any kind of coherent plan on how to solve this problem in practice.

“It is fundamentally implausible that Bitcoin could be useful in alleviating inequality. Bitcoin was created as money to serve a political purpose: to free money from government control, in the belief that completely unbridled capitalism was good for the world, “he said.

Gerard argues that the absence of restrictions on capitalism is conventionally believed to be the root cause of the rise in inequality and that Bitcoin removes even more restrictions.

“Bitcoin was expressly designed and advocated to promote the kind of behavior that worsens inequality. I think the bitcoiners who say this are thinking primarily of their holdings, “he added.

Another issue is ownership concentration, but while figures within the industry agree this is a problem, they say it will be alleviated and reduced over time. For Yoni Assia, it indicates an asset class early in its life rather than a systemic problem.

“I think it is more relevant to look at the trend. More than 100 million people around the world currently hold cryptocurrencies, and adoption is growing fastest in emerging markets less served by existing financial services, including much of Africa, “he said.

More broadly, Jay Hao reiterates the possibility that cryptocurrencies break down barriers to entry, which alone should help with inequality, albeit only to a relatively modest extent.

concluded,

“This space is not without problems of concentration of wealth, but it is an alternative to the existing system, has fewer barriers to entry and levels the playing field for a greater number of participants. In the end, it breaks the monopoly grip of the traditional financial system and this in itself is an important undertaking. “

_________

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

__

To know more:

– CDO and the 2007-09 global financial crisis

– Will Bitcoin End The State?

– Because the Fiat currency is more confusing than cryptocurrencies

– Bitcoin is more “public” money than the Fiat currencies issued by the central bank

– How the Rich Get Richer