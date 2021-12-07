Bitcoin and crypto up

The situation was clear – and we were talking about it on our own official Twitter account just in conjunction with the resumption of the bull run he reported BTC above i $ 51,000.

Market Bitcoin – and more generally to all that of cryptocurrencies – some order was missing spot – or real purchase of the retail market – to return to roar. A situation that we will try to explain also in light of the fact that, cyclically, it will return to recur.

Bitcoin and crypto on the rise – the reasons for the bull market

An excellent time for the entire sector – which has experienced slow but sustained growth. We can invest with eToro – go here to get the demo account with all the best cryptocurrencies and trading tools – intermediary who offers the best 40+ cryptocurrencies on the market, for those who want to enjoy the good time of the whole sector.

We can also choose to operate with the CopyTrading – which allows us to to copy the best operating on the platform, as well as how we can choose to invest with CopyPortfolios – to have multiple cryptocurrencies in one wallet. With $ 50 we can switch to a real online trading account.

The commercials arrive, the cryptocurrency market returns to grow

A day of low volumes, which were preparatory to the culmination we saw – also through our account Twitter, yesterday evening.

The situation was evident – no magical powers here – low volumes continued for most of the day, with an accumulation phase that caused many of the bears and shorts to withdraw. A small trigger was enough to return above the symbolic threshold of the $ 50,000, once again more symbolic than technical – to then drive the rest of the sector.

With some outlier very interesting – because despite the fact we are at one dominance BTC relatively low, Ethereum she shows herself in a splendid state of form – which made her one of the queens of the top 100. Was it really enough that little to reverse the trend? In reality, some “macro” considerations should be made, given that it is fundamentally the general situation of the financial markets to configure this type of situation.

The calm on the stock exchanges is back: Omicron is not scary, and China …

The positive Monday for almost all markets is due to the solution of two puzzles that last Friday had gripped the markets. On the one hand the Omicron variant, which had raised concerns for a return of the pandemic situation in the style of the previous year. The danger, even if data is still lacking, would seem to be averted at least for the markets – and this has helped to restore the calm on exchanges and cryptocurrencies.

Secondly, the Chinese situation no longer seems to scare many. As we like to repeat on these pages as well, catastrophe announcements on the same topic have a diminishing return. You can’t use them forever to spoil the party at the market. And this is also valid for Evergrande: everyone is rightly mistaking it and we doubt it will be it causes further collapse, at least for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies.

What do we expect today?

The European session opened with interesting, albeit relative strength. Bitcoin continues to grind and to drag the whole sector with you, while Ethereum plays a game of its own, proving more than ready to retest the all-time high within the end of the year.

In terms of sentiment the situation seems to have finally turned upside down – and this can make all the difference in the world in a market that – data in hand – is still dull. Anyone waiting for a train to get back to crypto at attractive prices should consider giving themselves … a move.