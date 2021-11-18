Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are attracting increasing interest

The significant increase in the value of the Bitcoin (BTC) and others cryptocurrencies which took place in November catalyzed the interest of the titles of the major and most renowned international financial publications.

Who had bet on trading from the cryptocurrencies saw theirs increase again value, after the notable drop occurred in the first half of the year.

Portfolios on the rise

Bitcoin (BTC) and the others currencies digital are virtual goods designed as coins without acentralized regulatory authority that regulates its emission. Like a normal one fiat currency (i.e. having legal tender), these currencies derive value from the agreement that their users have tacitly achieved in this regard.

However, the absence of a central guarantee authority increases the volatility of the price of these currencies. For many investors this uncertainty is achance. Other users instead believe that the Blockchain and its technology of the distributed ledger (Distributed Ledger Technology) underlying the issuance of digital currencies can guarantee a greater guarantee of safety.

This could be the reason why the number of users is increasing year by year Blockchain wallets globally. The enthusiasm for the possibilities of decentralized finance (Decentralized Finance – DeFi) and dei non-fungible tokens (Non Fungible Tokens – NFTs) is growing, and next generation cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin And Shiba Inu continue to attract the attention of the financial community.

A volatile currency

The market value or capitalization of cryptocurrencies is equal to price of virtual currencies multiplied by number of coins in the market. This index offers cryptocurrency investors the overall size of the market, while its evolution indicates the inflows or outflows of each cryptocurrency.

The capitalization of cryptocurrencies is decreased significantly between May and June of this year. In light of the volatility extreme that this measure proved in the first half of 2021, many financial commentators have doubted the reliability of the Bitcoin and its cousins ​​as investment tools.

According to some, one of the factors that generated significant and almost vertical decreases in the prices of digital currencies was the decision of the Government of the China to stem the mining of cryptocurrencies (mining) and their expansion within the country.

There capitalization of Bitcoin it was the most valuable within the overall market for digital currencies. However, the prices of other digital currencies have proven to follow an erratic trend like the one that the cryptocurrency queen tracks. As a result, digital currencies are struggling to establish themselves as payment method, but consolidate their role as investment class.

Counteracting this approach was the sensational decision of El Salvador, whose government this year decided to make the use of Bitcoin legal for payments, to protect citizens fromgalloping inflation that chronically grips the country.

Bitcoin exceeds 60 thousand dollars

In the month of November 2021, the price of one Bitcoin has exceeded 60,000 Dollars (53,000 Euro) resulting the most expensive cryptocurrency, while Ether it costs about 30 times less. Three times in 2021, in February, April and November, the price of BTC broke the record of 65,000 Dollars (56,800 Euros) to then retrace quite suddenly.

The first peak from volatility was consequent to the announcement of Tesla (Nasdaq – TSLA ) , electric car manufacturer listed on New York Stock Exchange , of the possibility of paying for its products with digital currencies and of having purchased BTC for a value of 1.5 billion dollars. Afterwards, Elon Musk Tesla’s leading media entrepreneur has scaled back his enthusiasm for cryptocurrency by significantly lowering its price.

from was consequent to the announcement of (Nasdaq – ) electric car manufacturer listed on , of the possibility of paying for its products with digital currencies and of having purchased BTC for a value of 1.5 billion dollars. Afterwards, Tesla’s leading media entrepreneur has scaled back his enthusiasm for cryptocurrency by significantly lowering its price. The value of BTC rose again when Coinbase , the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world, has announced its intention to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. However, the fear of more government regulation of the industry and a big one blackout energy in Xinjiang, a region of China (the country where they take place half of the worldwide operations of mining ), led to a correction in the value of the BTC.

, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world, has announced its intention to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. However, the fear of more government regulation of the industry and a big one energy in Xinjiang, a region of China (the country where they take place of the worldwide operations of ), led to a correction in the value of the BTC. The launch of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States led to the third price increase. ETFs are a type of investment fund a passive management listed on the stock exchange that very faithfully replicate the performance of a pre-existing index, baskets of goods or currencies. The launch of a Bitcoin ETF, with three other such tools intended to follow, will allow large influxes of resources in cryptocurrency by institutional investors. This was a milestone in further legitimizing the digital currency market as an investment class.

The future of cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin’s offering is more scarce of other fiat currencies such as the Dollar (the Fed, that is, the US central bank, could print money at will) and is believed to run out by 2040, despite increasing the availability of more powerful equipment for the mining. As the original design of the BTC predicts, this operation becomes exponentially more difficult and energy-hungry every time four years.

In 2021, Bitcoin mining could match the energy consumption of a small country. It is also believed that only a few holders of cryptocurrencies, the so-called whales or whales, own the 2% of anonymously owned accounts and about the ninety two% of BTC available.

Other than that, most of the people who use cryptocurrency related services around the world are retail customers rather than institutional investors. All this makes difficult to trace the price trend of BTC, as the movements of a large whale already have a significant impact on this market.

Cryptocurrencies are also benefiting from the fact that digital assets are increasingly becoming part of traditional (mainstream) investment strategies. MasterCard, the global network of payment methods, recently announced its partnership with three Asia-based cryptocurrency companies to launch credit cards, from debt And prepaid which will allow users to convert their digital currencies in fiat currency.

These factors, together with the few metrics available to evaluate the price of cryptocurrencies, do not allow to formulate accurate forecasts regarding the trend of the capitalization of these assets.

Compare offers Compare the accounts of banks operating in Italy for free and find the most advantageous current account or deposit account.