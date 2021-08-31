Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are going strong in Latin America

The case of El Salvador has made school: from Cuba to Honduras, from Panama to Paraguay, many states are studying digital currencies and want to launch experiments and ad hoc laws

El Salvador, but not only: many countries ofLatin America they wonder about the advisability of regulate cryptocurrencies for daily use, in order to revitalize the circulation of value in the local economy depressed by various factors and streamline trade with foreign countries, especially as regards emigrant remittances. This is the case of the‘Honduras, where this item represents 20% of the gross domestic product, with 5.7 billion dollars sent from abroad to families in the small country overlooking the Caribbean Sea. TO Tegucigalpa, the capital, has appeared the first “Bitcoinera”, an ATM installed by the consulting company Tgu, which will operate in a similar way to those planned in San Salvador and the surrounding area.

The appliance will allow you to buy bitcoin and ethereum using the local currency (lempira), scanning your identity document and entering some contact details. According to the promoters, the new automated system will serve to educate new groups of users about cryptocurrencies and will offer greater security in exchange operations, avoiding them to hand over cash to third parties to be entrusted personally, as has mostly been the case so far, involving large risks due to a widespread crime.

Cuba also studies crypto

The latest state to take a formal step towards cryptocurrencies was Cuba, where for some time the most advanced users have been receiving international payments by adopting vpn connections to mask one’s geographical location. A resolution published in the official gazette states that from 15 September the central bank, a body founded by Che Guevara, will establish new rules to govern digital currencies and that commercial providers of related services will need to be licensed to continue operations. The decision could help Cuba to circumvent US sanctions with virtual currency which made it more difficult to send and receive money between the two countries. In 2020, for example, the American Western Union, remittance, had to close all 400 agencies on the island, where it had been present for twenty years.

A bill is being studied a Panama, where a draft consisting of 31 articles should regulate various tax aspects, money laundering, technical training, mining and banking business models. In particular, the possibility of using bitcoin and other crypto is evaluated for daily purchases and to pay taxes to the state, the value of which must always be expressed in balboa or dollars. In South America the Paraguay is considering a law for the mining, a thriving business in the nearby area Argentina, where the debate saw the opening of President Alberto Fernandez towards bitcoin or a digital currency, but also the closure and fears for financial stability by the director of the central bank.

In Buenos Aires the cost of energy is low but high inflation depreciated the currency: 100 pesos in 2019 would be worth the equivalent of 661 pesos today, according to government data reported by Cointelegraph. This has convinced many citizens to exploit mining to earn and link their economic resources to the trend of cryptocurrencies.