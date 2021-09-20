Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are not currencies (Lagarde docet)

The ECB has openly sided against Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: Christine Lagarde has stated that they are not a currency. Cryptocurrency communities are unleashed on the web.

The ECB has openly sided against Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: Christine Lagarde has stated that they are not a currency. Cryptocurrency communities are unleashed on the web.

New ECB squeeze on Bitcoin

Lagarde has returned to express herself on the cryptocurrency issue strongly reiterating that “Cryptocurrencies are not currencies, full stop. They are highly speculative instruments that aim to be recognized as currencies, but they are not ”.

I think all cryptocurrencies or purported cryptocurrencies are not currencies at all. They are speculative assets, the valuation of which changes over time. They present themselves as currencies, which they are not. So I think we should all, in the financial sector and at the regulatory level, call things by their names. An asset is an asset and it must be regulated as such, it must be supervised by the regulators and the supervisory authorities of the assets, but it must not be said that it is a currency; it is not.

It is not the first time that the president of the ECB has taken sides against Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Last May he said that investing in cryptocurrencies means “taking on total risk” and it is necessary to realize that money is being put into instruments that are often “used for money laundering and financing strange activities”, and which “do not have on the to do with the stable coins and digital currencies that are being studied by many central banks, including the ECB ”.

Bitcoin supporters unleashed on the web

The responses of Bitcoin supporters were not long in coming, who on Twitter and on blogs pointed out how what people decide to use as a means of payment can become currency.

But it was above all Anthony Pompliano, well-known crypto-influencer, to try to dismantle the objections raised by Lagarde point by point. So wrote the influencer on Twitter:

Imagine arguing that a $ 1 trillion asset that makes billions of dollars in daily transaction volume on the chain is not a currency. The same asset that is legal tender in a country! It has destroyed the purchasing power for millions of people, while this new technology conserves it.

Pompliano refers to the fact that Lagarde has tried to downsize a phenomenon that today is worth 2,000 billion dollars, of which 1,000 billion of Bitcoin alone, and that a national state, El Salvador, has already introduced Bitcoin as an official payment tool, so it is a full-fledged currency.

Reading his tweet carefully, the cryptocurrency expert goes further, pointing to Lagarde as the author of the economic rout of Greece when she was at the helm of the IMF, a member of the Troika along with the ECB and the European Commission. Although the intervention of the Troika avoided the default of the Hellenic country, the price paid by the Greeks was very high and they saw their purchasing power destroyed.

Bitcoin vs digital Euro: the direction of the ECB

The spread of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is a fact and the ECB also has this awareness, which is why it is pushing for the creation ofdigital euro.

Lagarde herself says it, embracing the idea that the digital euro is a market need, but also something very different from the various cryptoassets:

a digital euro is like cash issued by the central bank, but in digital form. ”Therefore closed doors to Bitcoin.

(Claudia Cervi)