Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a prize to Burgher King’s customers

The popular fast food chain Burger King has decided to take advantage of the magical moment of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin, increasingly at the center of media attention, to bring more consumers to its US restaurants.

It did so in partnership with the American trading app Robinhood, through an initiative with a decidedly evocative title: “Burger King with a side of cryptocurrencies”.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a prize

The prize pool of the draw, active in the US until November 21, is 2 million Dogecoin, 200 Ether and 20 Bitcoin. To participate you must be at least 18 years old and enroll in the loyalty program of the restaurant chain, Royal Perks. Upon enrollment, Royal Perks members will receive an email with a link and a six-digit reward code that can be used for a $ 5 or more purchase at one of the participating restaurants.

Participants will only be able to earn one reward code per day, up to a maximum of 21 codes during the promotion. Participants will also need to create a brokerage account on Robinhood to be able to receive the cryptocurrency obtained as a reward.

The lucky 20 will receive a Bitcoin as a gift, which today is worth over 62 thousand dollars; more likely, you will end up with a Dogecoin worth 26 cents.

The marketing gimmick only fuels the idea that cryptocurrencies are entering the mass market. “We are always looking for ways to reward our most loyal guests with exclusive offers that are exciting, unique and culturally relevant,” Burger King said in a statement, “Cryptocurrencies are a hot topic of conversation, but we know they can be difficult to understand. That’s why we wanted to bring cryptocurrencies to our guests in a way that was accessible and digestible (literally and figuratively) – through our food ”.

Not without ironic implications, the award winners will not be able to use their digital coins to buy a Burger King sandwich, as the company has no plans to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment in the United States.